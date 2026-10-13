Billy Crystal Reveals He's Lost Faith in God After Rob Reiner's Tragic Death: 'Too Many Bad Things Have Happened'

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Billy Crystal has lost faith in God after experiencing some of the most harrowing years of his life recently. Following the tragic and untimely death of his friend and colleague Rob Reiner, and the loss of his own home in the Los Angeles wildfires, Crystal explained that he no longer has the same conversations with God that he used to.

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Billy Crystal No Longer Talks to God

Source: CBS SUNDAY MORNING/YOUTUBE Billy Crystal's relationship to God has faltered.

During an interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the legendary actor was asked, "Have you been talking to God over these past couple years?" He replied, "No, because I don't trust Him. Too many bad things have happened. The Earth is in bad shape. This is a weird, scary time. So, no, not anymore." It appeared that Crystal was referring to both the state of the world at large and the tragedies he experienced as of late.

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Source: CBS SUNDAY MORNING/YOUTUBE

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The Death of Rob Reiner

Source: RON SACHS - POOL VIA CNP / MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered last year.

One of the tragedies includes losing Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, who were murdered in their home in December 2025. Their son Nick Reiner is currently awaiting trial in connection with their deaths. Billy was deeply affected by the horrific event, having been a longtime friend and collaborator of Rob, who directed him in both When Harry Met Sally... and The Princess Bride. Following the New Girl actor's passing, Billy released a letter honoring him alongside fellow Hollywood insiders and friends including Larry David and Martin Short. "Strong and determined, Michele and Rob Reiner devoted a great deal of their lives for the betterment of our fellow citizens," the letter read in part. "They were a special force together — dynamic, unselfish and inspiring. We were their friends, and we will miss them forever."

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Billy Crystal Lost His Home in the L.A. Fires

Source: CBS SUNDAY MORNING/YOUTUBE Billy Crystal lost his home in the Palisades to the wildfires.

Additionally, Billy lost his home of 46 years to the Palisades fire in early 2025, a tragedy which inspired his new Broadway show 860. Speaking to CBS Mornings, he said, "After everything had happened, I started knitting everything together in my mind. And it was very helpful that it kept the pain away and it turned it into 'maybe this could be something useful to people.'" He continued, "It was so horrible to go through, for Janice and I and our kids and grandkids. This was our home for almost 50 years, and it was so overwhelming for us that it just — it just separated me from everything that I was feeling. To be able to turn it into something that's very funny and very impactful and honest..."

Billy Crystal's Relationship to Religion

Source: XAVIER COLLIN/IMAGE PRESS AGENCY / MEGA Billy Crystal is proudly Jewish.