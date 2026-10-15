Billy Crystal Reveals the One Meaningful Item That Survived the Devastating L.A. Wildfires: 'It's My Touchstone'

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Billy Crystal discovered an unexpected reminder of happier times when he returned to the remains of his Pacific Palisades home following the devastating January 2025 wildfires. Amid the rubble, his daughter, Lindsay, spotted a garden rock engraved with a single word: "Laughter." "And the first thing is this rock that I got when right shortly," the actor recalled.

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The Garden Rock That Survived the Devastating L.A. Fires

Source: MEGA The actor's garden rock was retrieved after the destruction.

Crystal and his wife, Janice Crystal, purchased their 1930s ranch-style home in 1979 and raised their two daughters, Jenny and Lindsay, there. When the family returned to the property about a week after the devastating wildfires, they were met with a heartbreaking sight: Their once-familiar neighborhood had been reduced to rubble. "All you could see were skeletons of trees and chimneys, the ones that hadn’t fallen, stuff blowing in the streets, nobody around," the actor told the outlet, comparing the eerie scene to an episode of The Walking Dead. Amid the destruction, Lindsay made a surprising discovery — a garden rock that had somehow survived the flames. The Before star explained that he had previously placed several stones engraved with inspirational words throughout the family's garden, making the surviving keepsake particularly meaningful.

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'Laughter Made My Life Possible'

Source: MEGA The 'laughter' rock brought hope for the actor.

The Throw Momma from the Train star revealed that humor has always been a source of strength during some of the most difficult moments of his life. "That’s what’s gotten me through tough times starting when I was 15 when my father died," Billy shared at New York City's Imperial Theatre.

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Crystal's '860' Turns Loss Into Something Meaningful

Source: MEGA Crystal's Broadway show is inspired by the loss after the L.A. fires.

Billy drew inspiration from the devastating Los Angeles wildfires and memories of his longtime family home for his upcoming Broadway show, 860. The title pays tribute to the street number of the house where he and his family spent decades making memories. The deeply personal production reflects on different chapters of the actor's life, including his Hollywood career, cherished relationships and the people who shaped his journey. "It wasn’t just, 'Oh, I’m going to make a play out of this,'" the Soap star explained, adding that "it was healing me at the same time." The show also highlights Billy's close friendship with Rob Reiner, who supported him during the creative process and even helped him settle on the title. According to CBS News, Billy recalled, "He said, 'What are you going to call it?' I had these other titles, and the third one was 860. He went, 'That's the one. I love that. I like that.'" Following the deaths of Rob and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, in December 2025, the project took on an even deeper emotional significance for Billy.

'It’s My Touchstone'

Source: MEGA The actor kept the rock with him.