How Rob Reiner's Home Was 'Packed With Nothing But Love' Weeks Before Iconic Director and Wife Were Butchered

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were found dead in their Los Angeles home weeks after the house was described by friends and visitors as full of warmth and family togetherness, OK! can reveal. The son of the iconic Hollywood director and his partner – Nick, 32 – has been charged with two counts of murder in relation to their deaths and is currently being held without bail.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead in their Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

Despite the eruption of violence inside the Reiners' $13.5 million mansion in Brentwood, Calif., sources tell us the home was "packed with nothing but love" ahead of the double-homicide. A close friend of the family told OK!: "It's extremely hard to square what happened with the atmosphere that surrounded them before their deaths."

Article continues below advertisement

"Rob and Michele created a household defined by affection and humor, and anyone who visited could sense that immediately. That contrast is what makes this so devastating," they added. Cinematographer Barry Markowitz, a longtime friend of the Reiners, backed up our source's account of the atmosphere at the Reiners while recalling being invited to stay at their home in November while in Los Angeles for the premiere of his latest film, The Perfect Gamble.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner invited Barry Markowitz at their Los Angeles Home, a source said.

Article continues below advertisement

Barry also said the atmosphere at the house was "packed with love" in the days leading up to the tragedy. He added: "I may have been one of the last people to see them... [Rob and Michele's daughter] Romy was in and out (of the house) and at dinner time she comes over and we all bulls--- together. [We would] scream at the TV, we watched a movie and a basketball game. Played with the dogs. Family time. One big love fest."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Barry also painted a picture of a household where family life and routine were central. He said: "[Nick] looked great. He was sitting and talking with the family. They eat dinner together, old school, and a lot of love, always a lot of love... he helped out, he took out the garbage, he watched TV, he washed dishes. He'd bring me something to drink. He was just normal in that sense." Sources close to the Reiners have confirmed even though Nick had previously struggled with drug addiction, in recent weeks he had appeared to be contributing positively to household life. According to Barry, this makes his arrest all the more perplexing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner is an addict.

Article continues below advertisement

"I think what's puzzling the most… is that there was so much love, that it doesn't jive. I'm not here to judge anyone. "Love is the only thing I saw, and I don't think it was fake. They had a real bond," the insider dished. The deaths of the Reiners occurred in the early hours of Sunday, December 14. Nick could face the death penalty if convicted of their murders. His father Rob, 78, was best known for films including When Harry Met Sally… and his wife, Michele, was a photographer who had spent decades supporting her husband's career while maintaining a private family life. Rob's body was found by their daughter Romy, 28, who lives across the road from their home.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Nick Reiner has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.