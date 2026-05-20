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Billy Eichner Tells Joy Behar 'We Should've Had a Threesome' After Finding Out About Their Mutual Crush on 'Handsome' Regis Philbin

Composite photo of Joy Behar, Regis Philbin and Billy Eichner
Source: @theview/youtube;mega

Billy Eichner's NSFW comment had 'The View' cast in stitches.

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May 20 2026, Updated 4:43 p.m. ET

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Billy Eichner and Joy Behar discovered they had one of the same crushes years ago!

The revelation came about on the Wednesday, May 20, episode of The View as they discussed how his viral Billy on the Street series was inspired by his love for talk shows.

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'I Cannot Believe You're Bringing This Up'

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Photo of Billy Eichner and Joy Behar both had crushes on Regis Philbin.
Source: @theview/youtube

Billy Eichner and Joy Behar both had crushes on Regis Philbin.

"We hear that back in the day, you had the hots for one particular daytime TV icon," Sara Haines noted, to which the Parks and Recreation alum responded, "I cannot believe you’re bringing this up. Oh my God!"

"I don't think this is what you're expecting, but as a child — well, not a child, but when I was younger — yes, oh, I'm just gonna say it: I had a crush on Regis Philbin, OK?! I did!" he gushed.

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'We Should've Had a Threesome'

Photo of The actor joked to Joy Behar, 'We should've had a threesome!'
Source: mega

The actor joked to Joy Behar, 'We should've had a threesome!'

"So did I!" replied Behar, 83, to which Eichner raved, "You did?! We should’ve had a threesome! You, me, and Regis — and throw [Philbin's Live co-host] Kathie Lee [Gifford] in there, too!"

The View costars cracked up, with Haines' jaw on the floor, as the actor, 47, explained the reasoning behind his admiration for the late TV star, who died in 2020 at age 88.

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Source: @theview/youtube

The 'Billy on the Street' star revealed he loved talk shows as a kid.

"I loved talk shows as a kid. First of all, Regis was a handsome man," Eichner shared as he defended his taste in men. "He had a big personality ... and a good head of hair."

The NYC native explained he grew up in Forest Hills, Queens, which he described as "an interesting place because you're so close to the center of everything but still so far away."

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'It Was Aspirational to Me'

Photo of Billy Eichner was on 'The View' to promote his memoir, 'Billy on Billy.'
Source: @theview/youtube

Billy Eichner was on 'The View' to promote his memoir, 'Billy on Billy.'

However, tuning into the morning show gave him an inside look at a ritzy lifestyle.

"Regis and Kathie Lee would come on every day and talk about what they did the night before, and the Broadway openings they went to, and they saw Tony Danza do a cabaret show. And I was like, that's the most glamorous thing I've ever heard in my life, right? And so it was aspirational to me," the Bros star expressed.

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Photo of The actor found Regis Philbin's life 'aspirational.'
Source: @theview/youtube

The actor found Regis Philbin's life 'aspirational.'

Eichner admitted that while he "was desperate to be a child actor in New York," he never assumed he would become the star he is today.

"I was not successful and I tell all these very funny stories about that in the book," he spilled. "I loved entertainment. I loved Hollywood. I loved comedy."

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