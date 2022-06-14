Would Billy Eichner Bring Back 'Billy On The Street'? Actor Says 'It's Been A Huge Gift In My Life'

These days, the comedian has something else to smile about: his movie — in which he teamed up with Judd Apatow and Nicholas Stoller, who directed Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors — Bros, a gay rom-com, debuts in September, but it's already getting rave reviews.

"They are straight, and I am gay. It is a history-making movie, but our goal was to just a really funny movie," he says of working with Apatow and Stoller. "I grew up watching these great, romantic comedies, and I love rom-coms. I feel like there haven’t been many great ones lately – straight or gay! Our whole focus was that we wanted to make a movie that is going to be worth it for people to leave their house, simply because they are going to laugh so much and have such a good time."

The cast is all openly LGBTQ actors — even in the straight roles, something that is not typically shown on the small screen. "So often we have seen famous straight actors get so much acclaim and respect for playing gay characters, but it hasn’t ever worked in the reverse as much. Because this movie is mainly about LGBTQ people and the central couple is gay, we felt that that was important. It should work both ways, and I am really proud of it. I think it’s the best thing I have ever done."