Billy Gardell Reveals Bariatric Surgery Helped Save His Life After 170-Pound Weight Loss
Sept. 27 2026, Published 8:52 p.m. ET
Billy Gardell is getting candid about the health scare that pushed him to make a major lifestyle change.
The Mike & Molly alum, 57, recently reflected on undergoing bariatric surgery in 2021 after years of struggling with his weight and developing several health concerns.
During a September 22 appearance on Tom Papa's “Breaking Bread” podcast, Gardell revealed he had developed Type 2 diabetes, in addition to dealing with cholesterol and heart concerns.
“You can’t outrun those,” he explained, noting that being athletic when he was younger may have helped him carry the extra weight for as long as he did.
But everything changed when his doctor told him he needed to act.
Billy Says Bariatric Surgery 'Probably Saved My Life'
At his heaviest, Gardell weighed 379 pounds and had spent years gaining and losing weight.
Eventually, a knee injury made exercise even harder.
"I got to the point where I hurt my knee, and I couldn't even walk for exercise," he recalled. "I was like, I have to do something drastic," he shared.
That realization led Gardell to undergo bariatric surgery in July 2021, noting it "probably saved my life."
Since then, the actor has lost more than 170 pounds through the procedure and significant changes to his diet and exercise routine.
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Billy Changed His Relationship With Food
Although bariatric surgery helped kick-start his transformation, Gardell has made it clear the procedure wasn't a quick fix.
The Bob Hearts Abishola star previously revealed that he had to rethink his entire relationship with food after years of using it to cope with his emotions.
“Food is fuel,” he told an outlet in 2025. “It’s not reward, it’s not soothing, it’s not medication.”
Since surgery, Gardell has added regular exercise to his routine and focuses his diet on protein and vegetables. He has also cut back on carbohydrates, fried foods and sugar.
The actor has stressed that bariatric surgery should be seen as the beginning of the process, not the complete solution.
Billy Says His Family Motivated His Transformation
For Gardell, improving his health wasn't only about himself.
The actor, who shares a son, Will, with his wife, Patty Gardell, previously said that his family became a major source of motivation as he worked to maintain a healthier lifestyle.
“They want me around longer,” he said to the outlet. “When a man knows what he’s fighting for, he’s capable of doing some amazing things.”
After losing about 170 pounds, Billy now uses his experience to encourage others facing similar struggles.
“For anybody out there struggling, if I can do it, you can do it," he shared.