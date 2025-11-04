Jelly Roll Shows Off Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation While on Tour: 'They're Calling Me Veggie Roll'

Article continues below advertisement

Jelly Roll seems to be feeling good after shedding 200 pounds! The country music star, who is touring right now, has been showcasing his impressive weight loss on stage. Taking to TikTok on Monday, November 3, the "Son of a Sinner" singer shared a video of himself dancing along with the caption, "They’re calling me Veggie Roll y’all😭." The 40-year-old, whose real name is Jason DeFord, revealed on Pat McAfee’s Big Night AHT live show on Wednesday, April 9, that he had lost 183 pounds.

Source: mega Jelly Roll has been candid about his weight struggles for years.

Source: mega Jelly Roll got his nickname from his mom when he was young.

“It looks like you’ve lost a person,” McAfee told the hitmaker. Jelly Roll told the sports commentator, "I started at 540 lbs.," before sharing how much he was down. "I’m 357 lbs. [as of] this morning, baby!" The "Somebody Save Me" singer showed off his progress on Instagram on Monday, September 15. Posting photos of himself sporting a sleek outfit in Rome, he wrote, "I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account."

View this post on Instagram Source: @jellyroll615/instagram Jelly Roll used to weight upwards of 500 pounds.

Source: mega Jelly Roll told his wife, Bunnie XO, 'I wanna have one of the biggest transformations.'

Jelly Roll began his weight loss journey in 2022, telling Music Mayhem that year that he'd "lost some weight" and wanted to keep it up. "In 2023, I wanna finally conquer the demon," he told the outlet. "I’m going to spend the first couple months of the year just focusing on family and health." The same year, he shared on The Bobby Bones Show that he was given the nickname Jelly Roll by his mother as he was a "chubby kid." "I’ve been fat my whole life,” he said. “She started calling me Jelly Roll when I was young, and I spent the next 20 years trying to grow into the name."

Source: @officialjellyroll/TikTok Jelly Roll shared a TikTok of himself dancing on stage on Monday, November 3.

Jelly roll told his wife, Bunnie XO, on her "Dumb Blonde" podcast in December 2024 that he'd love to be on the cover of Men's Health by 2026. "I wanna have one of the biggest transformations," he declared. While many celebrities have turned to weight loss drugs, Jelly Roll has opted to take the natural route due to concerns about potential side effects from the GLP-1 injectable. "I just was afraid of it ..." he said of using medications like Ozempic. "As a singer, few things scare me more than acid reflux. Like, you'll watch me get up out of a bed, I'll burp and wake up panicked and go take something for it. You know? Because that stuff will just rip the vocal cords."

Source: @miamusicmayhem/TikTok Jelly Roll showed off his weight loss on tour in Melbourne, Australia, this month.