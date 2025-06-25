Billy Idol Isn't Shocked He Conceived a Secret Child During Rebel Yell Tour in 1985

Billy Idol is opening up about conceiving a secret child during his Rebel Yell tour in 1985 after the bombshell was revealed in the Billy Idol Should Be Dead documentary, released at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 10.

After the documentary premiered, the singer — whose real name is William Michael Albert Broad — dished in an interview about how he wasn’t surprised he had a long-lost child, admitting he had a lustful past.