Billy Idol Reveals He's 'California Sober' After Years of Substance Abuse Struggles: 'I'm Not the Same Drug-Addicted Person'
Billy Idol has made major changes in his life since his peak fame in the '80s.
The 68-year-old rock legend revealed that he's gradually become "California sober — a broad term that refers to people who choose to give up most alcohol and drug use, only occasionally allowing for lighter options such as wine or marijuana use — since a terrifying motorcycle accident in 1990.
"I really started to think I should try and go forward and not be a drug addict anymore and stuff like that," he explained in a candid interview published on Wednesday, May 1. "It took a long time, but gradually I did achieve some sort of discipline where I'm not really the same kind of guy I was in the '80s. I'm not the same drug addicted person."
The "White Wedding" singer noted that Alcoholics Anonymous would say that "you're always a drug addict," regardless of your sobriety, but he noted he just doesn't partake that much anymore.
"I got over it somehow. I was really lucky that I could get over it because a lot of people can't," he shared. "I can have a glass of wine every now and again. I don't have to do nothing. But at the same time, I'm not the drug addict that I was in the peak '70s, '80s."
He attributed part of his success in kicking his former habits to the fact that many of his friends from "the old days" of his music career made the decision to get sober, including guitarist Steve Stevens and singer Billy Morrison.
"I'm, I suppose, 'California sober.' I just tell myself I can do what I want, but then I don't do it," he continued. "If I tell myself I can't do anything, I want to do it. So I tell myself, 'You can do anything you like.' But I don't actually do it."
The "Rebel Yell" artist confessed that he knows that type of sobriety doesn't work for everybody, but added that he feels he's "really lucky" it's worked for him over the years.
Idol spoke with People about his journey to being California sober.