Billy Joel, 75, Postpones Tour Dates for 4 Months to 'Recover From Recent Surgery' After Experiencing a 'Medical Condition'
Billy Joel is being forced to postpone a handful of tour dates.
The singer's official social media accounts shared the announcement on Tuesday, March 11, writing, "Billy Joel’s upcoming concert dates will be rescheduled due to a medical condition. The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors."
It was noted that the dad-of-three, 75, is "expected to make a full recovery," and shows will resume at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa., on July 5, 2025.
"While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first," the legendary musician stated. "I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding."
The post listed the specific shows that had to be rescheduled and said all "purchased tickets will automatically be valid" for the new dates.
Fans sent their well wishes in the comments section of the post, with one person writing, "Get well soon.❤️ Hoping you’ll be rocking and rolling in no time."
"Take whatever time you need for you to heal. ❤️ stay healthy," a second individual shared. "We need you around a long time!"
No other details were revealed in the update, though as OK! reported, the Grammy winner took a spill last month onstage while performing “It's Still Rock and Roll to Me" at Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville, Conn.
While singing, the songwriter was playing around with his microphone stand and eventually threw it, which wound up causing him to lose balance and fall on his side.
The "Uptown Girl" crooner was helped back up by his band, but a concertgoer admitted the incident was scary to witness in person.
"He looked frail hobbling across the stage. At one point, he was using the microphone stand as a cane," they explained. "I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert."
Despite the mishap, the pianist has no desire to stop playing live, recently revealing his excitement to perform at new venues now that his yearslong Madison Square Garden deal residency is over.
"Now we can play stadiums. Yankee Stadium, Giants Stadium, Citi Field, where the Mets play, so there’s plenty of that lined up," he spilled on an episode of Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "I’m not going to stop doing shows. That’s what I do."
"What else am I going to do? Stop doing shows and sit around, and watch TV, and turn into a vegetable?" he questioned of his life after retirning. "No. I don’t want to do that."