NEWS 'Frail' Billy Joel, 75, Shockingly Falls Onstage After Throwing Mic Stand During Connecticut Performance: Watch Source: MEGA/@TheSun/X Billy Joel has been famous for his music since the 1970s.

Is age finally catching up to Billy Joel? In a video from his Saturday, February 22, performance at Mohegan Sun resort in Uncasville, Conn., the “Piano Man” singer fell onstage while singing “It's Still Rock and Roll to Me.”

Shocking moment ‘frail’ Billy Joel falls over live on stage pic.twitter.com/UlQlPouQVL — The Sun (@TheSun) February 27, 2025 Source: @TheSun/X

At one point in the song, Joel, 75, threw his mic stand to entertain the crowd, however, this caused him to lose his footing and he abruptly landed on his side and squirmed around in pain. Despite the shocking incident, Joel was helped up by his band and continued the concert.

One eyewitness said they were worried about the Grammy winner, who appeared weak. “He looked frail hobbling across the stage. At one point, he was using the microphone stand as a cane,” they stated. “I was really very concerned about him throughout the concert.”

Source: @TheSun/X On eyewitness claimed Billy Joel was using the 'microphone stand as a cane' during the concert.

After the footage went viral online, fans shared their thoughts on the troublesome moment. “Well, if falling over on stage is the worst thing he’s done, I’d say he’s doing alright for himself. Just a bit of a wobble, nothing to lose your tea over,” one user stated, while another added, “Hope he gets better.”

Though the father-of-three is getting older, he seemingly has no plans to retire. After concluding his residency at Madison Square Garden in July 2024, he spoke about what’s next for him and his band.

Source: MEGA The eyewitness said they were 'really very concerned' about Billy Joel throughout the concert.

"We’re going to continue to do shows," he said during his appearance on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist. "We have a whole schedule laid out into 2025, where we’re going to be playing." Joel explained that the "exclusivity aspect to the Madison Square Garden deal" prevented him from performing elsewhere, but he planned "to be playing in New York again because we can do other venues."

"And now, we can play stadiums. Yankee Stadium, Giants Stadium, Citi Field, where the Mets play, so there’s plenty of that lined up," Joel added. "I’m not going to stop doing shows. That’s what I do." The “Uptown Girl” songwriter said he asked other musical greats, such as Don Henley and Bruce Springsteen, what they intended to do in the coming years, and Joel noted, "They all said the same thing."

Source: MEGA Billy Joel was performing 'It's Still Rock and Roll to Me' when he fell onstage.

"I'm going to keep performing," he recalled them telling him. “Cause that’s what I do," he added. "I said, 'Oh, right! OK, good idea.'" Joel was also adamantly against retiring, saying, "What else am I going to do? Stop doing shows and sit around, and watch TV, and turn into a vegetable? No. I don’t want to do that.”