Binj: AI-Based B2B2C Platform Optimizes User Intent In Streaming Content

The media landscape is changing. In the past, traditional TV channels and cable providers could afford to create content with a broad appeal because they had a captive audience. But now, with so many streaming platforms fighting for their attention, consumers are demanding more personalized content.

With the constant flux in consumer tastes, it's been a rough few years for many cable channels as ratings have plummeted. But, new streaming platforms like Netflix continue to grow. The question then becomes, how do the content creators in the affected cable channels catch up or level the playing field? That’s where Binj, a B2B2C tech startup, comes in. Their AI conveys what users have been saying for years through 10 billion + reviews, and that hoard of growing data can now be used by streamers, linear TV, and studios.