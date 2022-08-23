Binj: AI-Based B2B2C Platform Optimizes User Intent In Streaming Content
The media landscape is changing. In the past, traditional TV channels and cable providers could afford to create content with a broad appeal because they had a captive audience. But now, with so many streaming platforms fighting for their attention, consumers are demanding more personalized content.
With the constant flux in consumer tastes, it's been a rough few years for many cable channels as ratings have plummeted. But, new streaming platforms like Netflix continue to grow. The question then becomes, how do the content creators in the affected cable channels catch up or level the playing field? That’s where Binj, a B2B2C tech startup, comes in. Their AI conveys what users have been saying for years through 10 billion + reviews, and that hoard of growing data can now be used by streamers, linear TV, and studios.
Binj aims to optimize user intent in streaming content by leveraging AI-based analytics tools that allow streamers to gather data on how viewers interact with their content and use it to better understand what type of programming will be most successful. The platform is built for research and marketing teams across media content platforms and ad agencies to gain multidimensional insights into existing and future audience behavior, personality, motivation, and intent on both third-party and competitor platforms.
There are multiple features in Binj, such as content recommendations and discovery tools. To get accurate recommendations, you must gauge a user’s intent, and Binj helps you do exactly that.
There are many ways to gauge a user's intent. One way is by analyzing what type of content they're consuming, how they felt about it, how often they consume it, and for how long.
Binj does this by parsing through billions of data points from the Internet (e.g., social media conversation, blogs) and providing insights that streamers can use to find out where their audience is most engaged with content — and, in turn, create more engaging content that satisfies their viewers' needs. Reports from the Binj team indicate that its algorithm has parsed over 10 billion + online film and TV reviews across movie ratings and social media platforms.
The company's proprietary algorithms then scan a multitude of sites to determine what users are searching for or consuming at any given time. The company's algorithm learns from previous interactions and analyzes current trends to help the streamer understand what types of content users are interested in.
That data — that for example can include who a streaming platform’s untapped audience is — enables Binj to provide their clients with detailed information about their audience so they can create more targeted content. Binj’s goal is to streamline research and content creation to promote accuracy and progression.
Despite the huge strides made in tech in recent years, many content creators still do not understand the importance of data and how it can guide their creative processes. According to Binj’s CEO, many streamers utilize data for their own ads rather than improving audience behavior on their platforms.
Binj’s mission is to help these teams use the data to understand consumer trends and create content that the audience will want to want and engage with. Binj hopes to become a key data provider for every major streaming platform and broadcaster and be a key part of the consumer ecosystem for choosing, discovering, and analyzing content. That way, it will help streaming platforms save hundreds of hours of research and create impactful and profitable content.