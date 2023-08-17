Bitcoin and the World of Entertainment

Bitcoin is the world’s largest cryptocurrency and the first one to be launched in the market back in 2009, and there have been a lot of rumors about this crypto. Still, many people nowadays are starting to trust it more and more, as it provides a safe and decentralized way to conduct business without the need for an intermediary, such as banks in the traditional field of finance.

In this article, we will find out how Bitcoin can be implemented in the world of entertainment to discover all the interesting implementations that this tool for decentralized finance is having in this field, and to find out more about the reasons behind such implementation.