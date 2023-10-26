Blac Chyna Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Rob Kardashian After Years of Family Drama

"It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody — Kim — and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked," Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Rob and son King Cairo with Tyga. "And it's like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."

"What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it's like, 'OK, what do y'all want now?'" Angela recalled. "It was like, 'What are y'all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?' And then I started talking to him and I'm like, 'OK, this guy is actually really cool.' We just fell in love and we had Dream."