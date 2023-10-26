Blac Chyna Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Rob Kardashian After Years of Family Drama
It looks like Blac Chyna, whose real name is Angela White, and Rob Kardashian are amicably co-parenting, as she recently revealed "everybody's in a great place" after years of family drama.
"I never used to talk about these things, but I'm like, you know what? I think I'm kinda done with that and people need to hear my side," the 35-year-old TV personality told Nick Viall on the Thursday, October 26, episode of the "The Viall Files." "It's been years. I didn't come out and be a bitter baby mama, you know what I mean? I feel like time has passed."
Chyna also revealed that her relationship with Kardashian was affected by her prior romance with Tyga.
"That whole situation alone was kind of crazy for me and I never really talked about this until today," the star said of Tyga moving on with Kylie Jenner. "Me and Kim [Kardashian], we were really good friends. I was on her show and all this stuff like that. We lived in the same community. And then her little sister started talking to Tyga, which was really crazy because she was underage and then everybody came at me and started attacking me."
Chyna also said she couldn't believe how harsh people were to her at the time at the time.
"It's like, nobody's seen the betrayal that was going on behind my back of me talking to somebody — Kim — and then her little sister, who she has no control over, started talking to my fiancé and then I get attacked," Chyna, who shares daughter Dream with Rob and son King Cairo with Tyga. "And it's like, how does that work? But it was kind of crazy."
"What makes it even more wild is the thing with me and Rob after that. Because Rob hit me up on the DM, and it's like, 'OK, what do y'all want now?'" Angela recalled. "It was like, 'What are y'all trying to do to me now? Why is your brother in my DM?' And then I started talking to him and I'm like, 'OK, this guy is actually really cool.' We just fell in love and we had Dream."
Rob and Chyna later called off their engagement in 2017, and they officially split that same year.