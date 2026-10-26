Blac Chyna Gets Flirty With Ex Rob Kardashian During Live Stream Chat About Their Daughter Dream

Blac Chyna recently brought some playfully flirtatious energy to a broadcast, hyping up her famous ex on the phone while streaming live to her fans.

While hosting a live stream on KICK last week, the reality star gave Rob Kardashian a call, asking him to pop on and say hello to everyone watching.

“Y’all, Rob, say hi to the stream,” said Chyna after calling Rob.

“Yo yo, hi stream,” Kardashian replied. “Congratulations on streaming.”

“Thank you! Wait, why do they keep asking me like…they keep asking me ‘Where’s Dream?’ I’m like, she’s in bed,” Chyna said. “She’s going to school. Like what.”

According to a report, the former couple had a surprisingly friendly conversation, catching up about their 9-year-old daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian. Chyna also weighed in on some recent photos of Kardashian circulating online, bluntly describing them as pure "fire."

“Oh, and I wanted to tell you, too, I [saw] your pictures on the internet. And everybody’s like, ‘Ooh, Rob! Rob!’ They’re going crazy over you,” she said.

Although Rob tried to humbly brush off the compliment, Chyna stood her ground, declaring that he is definitely looking exceptionally good these days.