Blac Chyna Gets Flirty With Ex Rob Kardashian During Live Stream Chat About Their Daughter Dream
Oct. 26 2026, Published 5:08 p.m. ET
Blac Chyna recently brought some playfully flirtatious energy to a broadcast, hyping up her famous ex on the phone while streaming live to her fans.
While hosting a live stream on KICK last week, the reality star gave Rob Kardashian a call, asking him to pop on and say hello to everyone watching.
“Y’all, Rob, say hi to the stream,” said Chyna after calling Rob.
“Yo yo, hi stream,” Kardashian replied. “Congratulations on streaming.”
“Thank you! Wait, why do they keep asking me like…they keep asking me ‘Where’s Dream?’ I’m like, she’s in bed,” Chyna said. “She’s going to school. Like what.”
According to a report, the former couple had a surprisingly friendly conversation, catching up about their 9-year-old daughter, Dream Renee Kardashian. Chyna also weighed in on some recent photos of Kardashian circulating online, bluntly describing them as pure "fire."
“Oh, and I wanted to tell you, too, I [saw] your pictures on the internet. And everybody’s like, ‘Ooh, Rob! Rob!’ They’re going crazy over you,” she said.
Although Rob tried to humbly brush off the compliment, Chyna stood her ground, declaring that he is definitely looking exceptionally good these days.
Rob Kardashian Promised a Custom Carved Pumpkin for Blac Chyna
As their phone call wound down, the chat pivoted to upcoming seasonal family plans.
Rob revealed he was heading over to one of his sisters’ homes the very next day for a festive pumpkin-decorating session.
He promised Chyna that he and Dream would team up to carve a custom pumpkin just for her, a sweet gesture that left fans in the live stream chat swooning over their surprisingly harmonious, playful dynamic.
“Yeah, paint me one. Put it to the side. Paint it and put some piercings in the face for me,” said Chyna. “And put a bang on it. No just kidding. And some long nails!”
“I’ll tell Dream. She’s the creative one; she’ll do it,” Kardashian concluded.
Blac Chyna Praised Their Easygoing Co-Parenting Dynamic
This friendly vibe continues a remarkably positive trend for the pair.
Over the past year, Chyna, who has returned to using her birth name, Angela White, has surprised fans by opening up about her improved co-parenting relationship with Rob, revealing that the two are simply "going with the flow."
She has also publicly praised his parenting skills, calling him "a great father" and sharing, "He’s a good guy, and we’re in a great space now where we just focus on Dream." The former couple appears to have found a healthy balance as they continue navigating joint custody of their daughter.
- Blac Chyna Shares Some Solid Advice For Kim & Khloé Kardashian Amid Their Respective Rocky Relationships: 'I Feel Like Everybody Deserves To Be Happy'
- Blac Chyna Reveals Where She Stands With Ex Rob Kardashian After Years of Family Drama
- Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna Have No Direct Contact With One Another Amid Bitter Feud
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The Pair's Fast-Paced Romance Sparked Endless Headlines
Their current easygoing dynamic marks a major shift from their once-tumultuous romance, which frequently made headlines.
The former couple went public with their relationship in January 2016, raising eyebrows due to Chyna's complicated history with Tyga and Kylie Jenner. Just 10 weeks later, they got engaged in April 2016.
The pair announced they were expecting their first child together in May 2016, went on to star in their own E! reality series, Rob & Chyna, and welcomed their daughter, Dream, that November.
However, their whirlwind romance was filled with ups and downs, and after a series of public breakups and reconciliations, the couple officially called off their engagement in February 2017.
Their Battles Ended in Settlement Following Court Drama
However, getting to this peaceful place wasn't easy.
The former couple endured years of tension and legal battles, including a 2017 lawsuit Chyna filed against Rob after he shared explicit photos of her online. Their legal dispute eventually came to an end in 2022 when they reached an undisclosed settlement.
That same year, Chyna also lost her high-profile $100 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian women. Although the jury found that members of the family had acted improperly in certain communications with Rob & Chyna producers regarding allegations of abuse during the former couple's relationship, it ultimately ruled against Chyna in the case.