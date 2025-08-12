Blac Chyna Reveals 'Amazing' Co-Parenting Status With Exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga: 'Things Do Get Better'

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna opened up about her dynamics with exes Rob Kardashian and Tyga — and things finally appear to be in a good spot. “My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing,” Blac revealed in a new interview. “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna's Advise About Co-Parenting

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna believes minding your own business helps when co-parenting.

Although she’s had very public custody battles, Blac explained she believes “the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business.” “Because sometimes — I’m sorry, not like that — I know I’m laughing,” she continued. “It is funny, but I’m not being funny. But no, really, sometimes we do have to mind our own business because sometimes we’ll look in and we might think that we know what the other parent is doing, but it could be the total opposite thing. So, now you’re having an uproar when it has nothing to do with nothing.” “So, imagine if I’m over here, I wonder, this is probably happening over there,” she elaborated. “I would probably be miserable and going crazy. But I think mind your own business and then have good communication skills. But I mean if you’re already in a custody battle, that might be hard.”

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna's Turning Point With Rob Kardashian

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna shares 50/50 custody of her daughter, Dream Kardashian, with Rob Kardashian.

Blac’s first son, King Cairo, whom she shares with Tyga, was born in 2012. She then welcomed her daughter, Dream Kardashian, with the reality star in 2016. Since 2024, Blac shares 50/50 custody of her children with their respective fathers. When specifically asked what the turning point in her co-parenting relationship with Rob was, Blac explained it was never bringing “the custody battle up” even though “Rob did.” “It wasn’t me,” she shared. “So, it’s always been good for me. So, it wasn’t me.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna and Tyga 'Co-Parent Perfectly'

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna said she co-parents with Tyga 'perfectly.'

When it comes to Tyga, Blac revealed they “co-parent perfectly." “I would have to say what I’ve learned throughout the whole custody and all that good stuff is that the main thing is you have to keep the child first,” she continued. “Sometimes parents, they try to make it about themselves, and you have to do what’s best for the child. So, we do what’s best for King, we do what’s best for Dream, and then while still having an open, good communication style. However, which way that looks.” “And sometimes if it’s a parent that doesn’t want to talk and the other one does because that does happen, there are apps that you can get to where you can monitor the messages,” Blac added. “So, they can do that also, too.”

Blac Chyna Does Not Think Children Should Be Put in the Middle When Co-Parenting

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna said it's important to not relay 'messages through your children' when co-parenting.