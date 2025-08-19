NEWS Blac Chyna Shuts Down Question About Ex Rob Kardashian in Bold Interaction: Watch Source: MEGA Blac Chyna didn’t hold back when asked about her former fiance Rob Kardashian in a viral interview clip, shutting down the question about her ex instantly. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 19 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

Blac Chyna didn’t hold back when asked about her ex Rob Kardashian, shutting down the question immediately. When speaking with Gia Giudice on the latest episode of her “Casual Chaos” podcast, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 24, decided to ask the model, 37, about her former relationship with the Kardashian family.

Blac Chyna Refused to Answer a Question About Rob Kardashian

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna refused to answer a question about her ex Rob Kardashian.

“Your relationship with the father of your child became very public and you talked about being publicly humiliated during that time,” Giudice asked the influencer via video call. “What was the hardest part about going through these breakups with the world watching and being involved with one of the most famous families in the industry?” “I’m not answering that, next question,” Chyna replied, refusing to comment about her ex.

Blac Chyna's Split From Rob Kardashian Was Messy

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian dated from 2016 to 2017.

Chyna (real name: Angela White) started dating the reality star, 38, in January 2016, following her split from rapper Tyga. The couple was engaged by April and welcomed their daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November 2016. Chyna is also a mother to King, whom she shares with the “Rack City” artist, 35. After their 2017 split, Rob and Chyna’s breakup became messy, leading to a heated custody battle. Tensions also escalated between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenners when she filed a lawsuit against them for alleged abuse, defamation and the cancelation of her and Rob's E! series, Rob & Chyna.

Blac Chyna Commented on Coparenting Relationships

Source: MEGA Blac Chyna said she was at peace with both Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

Although Chyna rarely shares details about her relationships with her children’s fathers, she recently opened up about finally being at peace with both Tyga and Rob. “My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing,” Chyna told a news outlet on August 12. “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”

Blac Chyna Reflected on Custody Battle With Exes

