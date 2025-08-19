or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > blac chyna
OK LogoNEWS

Blac Chyna Shuts Down Question About Ex Rob Kardashian in Bold Interaction: Watch

Photo of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna didn’t hold back when asked about her former fiance Rob Kardashian in a viral interview clip, shutting down the question about her ex instantly.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 19 2025, Published 2:28 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna didn’t hold back when asked about her ex Rob Kardashian, shutting down the question immediately.

When speaking with Gia Giudice on the latest episode of her “Casual Chaos” podcast, the Real Housewives of New Jersey alum, 24, decided to ask the model, 37, about her former relationship with the Kardashian family.

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna Refused to Answer a Question About Rob Kardashian

Photo of Blac Chyna refused to answer a question about her ex Rob Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna refused to answer a question about her ex Rob Kardashian.

“Your relationship with the father of your child became very public and you talked about being publicly humiliated during that time,” Giudice asked the influencer via video call. “What was the hardest part about going through these breakups with the world watching and being involved with one of the most famous families in the industry?”

“I’m not answering that, next question,” Chyna replied, refusing to comment about her ex.

Article continues below advertisement
Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna's Split From Rob Kardashian Was Messy

Photo of Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian dated from 2016 to 2017.
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian dated from 2016 to 2017.

Chyna (real name: Angela White) started dating the reality star, 38, in January 2016, following her split from rapper Tyga. The couple was engaged by April and welcomed their daughter, Dream Kardashian, in November 2016. Chyna is also a mother to King, whom she shares with the “Rack City” artist, 35.

After their 2017 split, Rob and Chyna’s breakup became messy, leading to a heated custody battle. Tensions also escalated between Chyna and the Kardashian-Jenners when she filed a lawsuit against them for alleged abuse, defamation and the cancelation of her and Rob's E! series, Rob & Chyna.

MORE ON:
blac chyna

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Blac Chyna Commented on Coparenting Relationships

Photo of Blac Chyna said she was at peace with both Tyga and Rob Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna said she was at peace with both Tyga and Rob Kardashian.

Although Chyna rarely shares details about her relationships with her children’s fathers, she recently opened up about finally being at peace with both Tyga and Rob.

“My co-parenting with Rob is 100 percent amazing,” Chyna told a news outlet on August 12. “For parents that’s going through it right now, I promise you, things do get better.”

Blac Chyna Reflected on Custody Battle With Exes

Photo of Blac Chyna reflected after her messy custody battle with Robert Kardashian.
Source: MEGA

Blac Chyna reflected after her messy custody battle with Robert Kardashian.

The Rob & Chyna star reflected on her experience with messy custody battles and said her peace of mind came from one clear boundary: “I think the main thing for the other parent is to mind their own business.”

“Because sometimes — I’m sorry, not like that — I know I’m laughing. It is funny, but I’m not being funny,” said the reality TV alum. “But no, really, sometimes we do have to mind our own business because sometimes we’ll look in and we might think that we know what the other parent is doing, but it could be the total opposite thing. So, now you’re having an uproar when it has nothing to do with nothing.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.