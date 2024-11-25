Black Friday Secrets Revealed: Whitney Uland Takes Us Inside Celeb Gift Shopping
Get ready to channel your inner A-lister because Whitney Uland, award-winning filmmaker and celebrity life coach, is giving you an exclusive peek into what your favorite stars are snagging this holiday season. From glam-approved beauty items to luxe lifestyle must-haves, Whitney is here to sprinkle a little star power into your shopping list. Ready to shop like the VIP you were born to be? Let’s dive in!
1. NexGen Fitness Membership
“I’m obviously biased to believe I’m the best mindset coach for celebrities, but if you want my recommendation for the best physical training for celebs, check out the coaches at NexGen Fitness. The Sherman Oaks location is a hotspot for Hollywood’s hottest, but they have locations all over the country so no matter where you are, NexGen’s locations have you covered. It’s all about boutique vibes, trainers who know their stuff, and personalized workouts designed to sculpt you into your best self. Plus, gifting it now will give you a head start against the New Year's Rush.”
You’re not just signing up for a gym—you’re investing in your celebrity energy. Imagine walking in and breaking a sweat next to your favorite star. Tap into the energy of how that feels. Click here to learn more
2. Glamsquad Services
“If there’s one thing celebs never DIY, it’s their glam. Investing in Glamsquad, the on-demand beauty pros who’ll make you red carpet-ready in your own living room. From flawless blowouts to makeup magic, it’s like having your own glam team without the payroll.”
Honestly, why bother struggling with an eyeliner wing when you can have a professional do it for you? Glamsquad is here to make sure you’re serving face, whether it’s for a black-tie gala or your office holiday party.
3. Alo Matching Sweatsuit
“Alex Cooper has made sure that athleisure is here to stay (thank you, Father) and Alo is leading the charge. Whether you’re catching flights or grabbing matcha, these sets scream ‘effortless glam.’ Pro move: size down for the best fit.”
Slip into an Alo matching set, throw your hair in a messy bun, and suddenly you’re serving celebrity street-style chic. And the best part? They’re just as perfect for power moves as they are for power naps. Click here to shop
4. Aesop Resurrection Hand Soap and Hand Cream
“One of my clients turned me on to Aesop’s Resurrection Hand Soap and Cream and I have to say, they are the ultimate power duo. Heavenly scent, gorgeous packaging, and a clean, rich product? Yes, please.”
Washing your hands never felt this posh. Aesop’s products are a flex for your bathroom counter and your self-care routine. This set says, “Yes, I’m a celebrity and I know it.”
5. How To Be Famous Courses & Coaching
“If you really thought I was going to pass up on an opportunity to include my own product line, you have another thing coming! My entire course library is on sale for Black Friday so give yourself or your favorite Self-Made Celebrity the gift of a mindset makeover guaranteed to help them turn heads.”
- Obsessed With Celebs? Give The Gift Of Celebrity-Loved Holiday Presents From Angela Kinsey, Kourtney Kardashian Barker, Usher, More — Shop Now
- Holiday Gift Guide: Self-Care Stocking Stuffers & Perfect Presents From Beauty To Booze
- Amazon Prime Day: Top Beauty Picks Approved By Gigi Hadid, Hailey Bieber & More!
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Click here to shop Whitney Uland
Hollywood’s A-listers are buzzing about Whitney Uland’s celebrity coaching—is it the best-kept secret in the industry? Whether you’re ready to command attention like a seasoned celeb or help someone in your life shine, this is your chance to unlock the mindset and tools that stars swear by. Don’t wait—your spotlight is calling.
Your holiday shopping list just leveled up. Whether you’re treating yourself or your bestie, these gifts will have everyone feeling a little more famous this season.