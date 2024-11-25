Black Friday Secrets Revealed: Whitney Uland Takes Us Inside Celeb Gift Shopping

You’re not just signing up for a gym—you’re investing in your celebrity energy. Imagine walking in and breaking a sweat next to your favorite star. Tap into the energy of how that feels. Click here to learn more

2. Glamsquad Services

“If there’s one thing celebs never DIY, it’s their glam. Investing in Glamsquad, the on-demand beauty pros who’ll make you red carpet-ready in your own living room. From flawless blowouts to makeup magic, it’s like having your own glam team without the payroll.”

Honestly, why bother struggling with an eyeliner wing when you can have a professional do it for you? Glamsquad is here to make sure you’re serving face, whether it’s for a black-tie gala or your office holiday party.

3. Alo Matching Sweatsuit

“Alex Cooper has made sure that athleisure is here to stay (thank you, Father) and Alo is leading the charge. Whether you’re catching flights or grabbing matcha, these sets scream ‘effortless glam.’ Pro move: size down for the best fit.”

4. Aesop Resurrection Hand Soap and Hand Cream

“One of my clients turned me on to Aesop’s Resurrection Hand Soap and Cream and I have to say, they are the ultimate power duo. Heavenly scent, gorgeous packaging, and a clean, rich product? Yes, please.”

Washing your hands never felt this posh. Aesop’s products are a flex for your bathroom counter and your self-care routine. This set says, “Yes, I’m a celebrity and I know it.”

5. How To Be Famous Courses & Coaching

“If you really thought I was going to pass up on an opportunity to include my own product line, you have another thing coming! My entire course library is on sale for Black Friday so give yourself or your favorite Self-Made Celebrity the gift of a mindset makeover guaranteed to help them turn heads.”