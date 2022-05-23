How Kourtney Kardashian Captured 2022’s Hottest Bridal Trend — Get The Look

But David's Bridal isn't the only retailer getting in on the fun, according to Refinery 29. Labels like Maggie Sottero Zander and Markarian have also started prominently featuring black dresses among their offerings. Meanwhile, brands like Honor and Monique Lhuillier have dipped their toe into the trend, adding dark details to several of their gowns. Even legendary bridal designer Vera Wang recently gave this trend her stamp of approval, dubbing the look "sexy" in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"One year I did a black and nude lingerie-inspired collection because that's what all my girlfriends were wearing," Wang told the outlet last September. While Wang says that "a lot of people were shocked" at her decision to feature the gothic hue, telling her it was "depressing to have brides in black," the designer begged to differ, a sentiment she says only helped fuel the trend's popularity.

"I said, 'Not at all, it's sexy,'" she recalled. "Then of course a lot of brides embraced it."

But beyond Wang's influence, why exactly, have black wedding gowns become so popular in recent years? The answer, McKeever said, comes down to the evolution of bridal traditions, a factor that has seemingly been accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic.

We started to see this in 2021 with couples wanting to throw traditional wedding rules out the window," she explained. As such, McKeever said that "brides who've had to postpone their weddings because of the pandemic now want their special day to be unique," a desire they seemingly sport on their sleeves. "They want to wear want they want on their big day. They are picking unique venues, they're wearing sneakers and having food trucks at their wedding."

So if you’re looking to add a bit of edge into your bridal look, don’t be afraid to embrace the dark side — if it’s good enough for Kourtney Kardashian and to turn the entire bridal industry on its head, it’s good enough for you.