EXCLUSIVE How 'Black-ish' Star Marsai Martin Stays 'Grounded' as the Youngest Executive Producer in History Source: MEGA Marsai Martin holds a Guiness World Record for becoming the youngest executive producer in history at age 14. Rebecca Friedman Sept. 5 2025, Published 12:48 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

As the youngest executive producer in history, Marsai Martin's career has already exceeded the industry's expectations of success by the time she reached the age of 21. The Black-ish star has broken barriers while navigating the entertainment world from the time she was 9, founding her company Genius Productions and establishing financial empowerment thanks to the help of her mom, Carol Martin — who managed Marsai's money-making decisions until her daughter learned how to do so on her own. Marsai recently shared her success story in a candid mother-daughter interview with Carol on the latest episode of Chime’s original YouTube series, Mama, I Made It. Ahead of the video's release, Marsai sat down for an exclusive chat with OK! to reflect on her journey in Hollywood and reveal how she's managed to stay cool, calm and collected in the chaotic world of television and film.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Marsai Martin joined Chime's original YouTube series 'Mama, I Made It' to discuss her success.

"What keeps me grounded is definitely my community, my family and my loved ones," Marsai explained, noting her people "keep me sane." "Support systems can change too," she noted. "Sometimes it's [not the] same people all the time. Just like how we grow, other people grow and [new] people [can come] into your life." Along with having a "sense of community," the 21-year-old makes it a point to do things that help heal her "inner child." "I love little things like to swim, draw, work out, eat good or eat with my grandparents," she detailed. "Things like that always bring me joy and kind of recenter myself to not only what I love to do now, but what I loved to do when I was little. Things that little me did not care about whatsoever." Overall, Marsai said "living a simpler life" is important to her, as well as "having moments to pause and making sure that not everything needs to be a rush or too overwhelming or too hectic."

Article continues below advertisement

Marsai Martin Says Mom Carol Is Her 'Personal Queen'

Source: Chime Marsai Martin was joined by her mom, Carol, for the Chime episode.

And the most important member of Marsai's support system? Her mom, of course. The Little executive producer and star shared a piece of advice her mother repeatedly gave her while growing up in the spotlight, as Marsai struggled with comparing herself to other people.

Article continues below advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Source: Chime Marsai Martin's mom taught her how to become a 'confident person.'

"It's really something that I've lived by ever since I was little because there's so many things that come with being in this industry — especially as a young Black woman — having doubt and comparing yourself and pushing the extra mile to try to get what you want or feel like you deserve," she explained. "It can take a toll and it can be really hard to decide if you want continue on." "My mom always says, 'What's for you is what's for you. What's for you won't miss you.' So, hearing those words constantly play in my head has not only made me become such a confident person within myself, but to know and to trust in God's plan," Marsai declared.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Chime/YouTube

While her mom has been a driving force behind the scenes of Marsai's career, she "does not like to go on camera" — making Carol's appearance in Mama, I Made It all the more special. "I am thankful to Chime for allowing us to have a space to have that conversation and to be able to bring our story to life where it's not just me talking and from my perspective, but [allowing] my amazing personal queen that came before me to be able to touch on those stories as well," Marsai expressed. "I thought was so special." The G20 actress admitted she "cried" watching the "final outcome" of the episode "because it's a blessing to see your dreams come to reality — especially [while doing] it with people that you love."

Article continues below advertisement

Marsai Martin Reflects on Joining 'Black-ish' at Age 9

Source: MEGA Marsai Martin executive produced and starred in the 2019 film 'Little.'