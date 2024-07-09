Marsai Martin Loves That She's 'Opened Doors for Others' Throughout Her Career: 'It's Very Important to Be Real'
Marsai Martin has taken showbiz by storm, and though she's continues to get more and more famous, she still wants to be open and honest with her followers and fans.
"It's very important to be real — you don’t have to tell all your business. Just be authentic; there are ways to be genuine," the 19-year-old, who teamed up with online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing to be their latest PLT Brand ambassador, exclusively tells OK! ahead of her first collection with the brand, launching on July 9. "I love that I've opened doors for others — and I'm breaking the rules in the best way possible."
Since the actress knows what it's like to be in the spotlight, she advises other young girls to embrace their imperfections.
"We all go through phases. Go back and look at some of my old photos and you’ll see that glow-ups are real! Continue to love yourself at every stage of life. We are all beautifully flawed," she shares, adding that she wants to show others "they can do anything they put their mind to."
Martin, who had a starring role in the comedy film Little, which she also produced, may be one of the youngest people to ever produce a studio film, but she feels her best when she continues to take care of herself and her well-being. "The more I invest back into myself, the more confident I feel in my natural state," she notes, adding she feels most "confident" when she's simply wearing pajamas.
The starlet has clearly taken Hollywood by storm, but she's most excited to be partnering with PrettyLittleThing as their latest brand ambassador. "I think it’s great to collaborate with such a creative team! Every single person I’ve worked with from the company has been amazing," she gushes. "It means an opportunity to share my creative vision and express my personality through their clothing."
Martin discovered the beloved brand through her best friend, who wears their clothing all the time, in addition to their partnerships with some of her "favorite people," including Lori Harvey, Karrueche Tran and Teyana Taylor.
"I love the affordability and the aesthetic that they put into each collection," she says, noting she's wearing "light and airy dresses" this summer due to the hot weather.
The collection, which drops on Tuesday, July 9, includes a variety of chic fashion pieces inspired by her own personal style.
"I work so much that when I have time to take a break I really enjoy my rest time. This edit is all about self-care vacay vibes!" she says. "Now that I care less about others opinions and more about expressing myself, I am a bit more adventurous with my looks. I love to experiment with different vibes and eras. I can’t wait to see everyone in the fits."
As for what the future holds, Martin is looking forward to her next venture — while sporting her PrettyLittleThing collaboration, of course.
"I’m so proud of where I am, but even more excited about what’s to come. I am beyond blessed," she concludes.