Marsai Martin Loves That She's 'Opened Doors for Others' Throughout Her Career: 'It's Very Important to Be Real'

Marsai Martin has taken showbiz by storm, and though she's continues to get more and more famous, she still wants to be open and honest with her followers and fans.

"It's very important to be real — you don’t have to tell all your business. Just be authentic; there are ways to be genuine," the 19-year-old, who teamed up with online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing to be their latest PLT Brand ambassador, exclusively tells OK! ahead of her first collection with the brand, launching on July 9. "I love that I've opened doors for others — and I'm breaking the rules in the best way possible."