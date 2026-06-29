Blackjack Trouble and Million-Dollar Super Bowl Bets: Hollywood's Surprising Gambling Stories
June 29 2026, Published 1:29 a.m. ET
From getting the tap on the shoulder at the blackjack table to dropping millions on the Super Bowl, Hollywood’s secret gambling lives are juicier than any script. Here are the real numbers and the gossip you might not have heard about.
Casinos have always been a major draw for the rich and famous. The low-key chatter and the clinking of chips create a really cool atmosphere. For some celebs, that excitement turns into a fun hobby as they try their luck without all the crazy cameras watching them.
Too Good for the Blackjack Table, Betting Millions Anyway
Lots of Americans enjoy playing a round of poker or blackjack during their downtime, or placing a bet on a big sports game. There are also many platforms out there looking for your attention. BonusFinder breaks down a recent Wind Creek Casino promo code details, giving new players a straight look at the welcome offer on that platform. Plenty of big names have put in serious hours at the tables, and real records confirm these aren’t just Hollywood gossip.
With the global online gambling scene now hitting nearly $100 billion, the stakes are higher than ever, and these stars definitely know the excitement doesn’t stop when they step off the red carpet.
Ben Affleck once got asked to leave a Las Vegas blackjack table because his play was just too sharp, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Getting the tap on the shoulder for being too good might sting a little, but it’s also the ultimate compliment.
Drake lost $500,000 on the Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, then put $1.15 million on the Chiefs for Super Bowl LVIII because he couldn’t bet against the Swifties. That mix of fan loyalty and bankroll swagger sums up modern celebrity betting.
Matt Damon sat at an actual WSOP tournament while prepping for Rounders, and Jennifer Tilly now holds over $1 million in live tournament earnings, a WSOP bracelet, and a Women in Poker Hall of Fame spot. Michael Jordan’s history with high-stakes golf includes a much-publicized 1991 allegation of a $1.252 million debt, as detailed in Richard Esquinas's book Michael & Me. And Paris Hilton once walked away $30,000 richer from a blackjack session on her 31st birthday.
For all of them, the line between having a good time with a hobby and diving into a full-on obsession gets fuzzier every season, whether they're chilling at a private table in Vegas or just tapping away on an app from their couch.
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Stars Staying Home Instead of Hitting the Strip
Ever wonder why a celebrity would pick their couch over a casino floor? Privacy becomes the real luxury when every public move gets photographed. No camera phones popping off mid-hand, no selfie requests while you’re trying to read the table, just the cards and the screen.
According to industry reports, the global online gambling market hit $98.03 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach $108.06 billion in 2026, with mobile apps now dominating operator investment. A quiet app on a phone suddenly looks a whole lot more appealing than a cross-country flight.
Celebrities are among the first to figure that out. According to 5W Public Relations’ 2026 audit, the U.S. gambling industry spent $3.9 billion on marketing in 2025, with $520 million of that going to celebrity and athlete endorsements. When that much money follows the famous faces, it’s no shock so many stars log on instead of flying out.
Courtside at a June 2026 Knicks game, Timothée Chalamet and Spike Lee sat together, their energy feeding the crowd through every possession. That same passion now fuels sports betting culture, with fans putting money on the line as casually as they throw on a jersey. For celebrities, the line between rooting and wagering has practically disappeared.
The Industry Splurges on Stars, Pinches Pennies on Safety
The spending trends from the 5W PR audit show a huge 8.7-to-1 ratio, with celebrity endorsements raking in $520 million, while responsible gambling programs only got $60 million. That kind of gap is pretty hard to overlook.
- $520 million: the slice that went to celebrity and athlete endorsements
- $60 million: the amount directed toward responsible gambling communications
- Many publicly traded U.S. gambling operators don't always disclose responsible gambling investment as a percentage of their total marketing spend.
There's more and more chatter about the gap in player safety, and it’s pushing operators to have real conversations about it. Audiences are getting bolder with their questions, and some companies are finally stepping up to provide answers. This talk isn’t happening overnight, but it’s definitely picking up steam.
Whether it’s blackjack tables in Vegas or mobile apps at home, the thrill of the bet stays the same. What’s becoming clearer is just how important transparency is, and the buzz around it is getting stronger.