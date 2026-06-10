Courtside Regulars! Timothée Chalamet, Spike Lee and More Celebrities Who Are Die-Hard Knicks Fans

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50 Cent

Source: MEGA 50 Cent often watches New York Knicks games with his friends.

50 Cent is a big New York Knicks fan! The "In da Club" rapper has been spotted at several Knickerbockers games over the years, including the team's Eastern Conference finals matchup against the Pacers in Indianapolis in 2025. He was also present during Round 1, Game 2 of the 2025 NBA playoffs.

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Adam Sandler

Source: MEGA Adam Sandler wore a New York Knicks hoodie to the premiere of his wife's movie.

Bleeding Knicks blue and orange, Adam Sandler proudly displayed his love for the team at the world premiere of his wife Jackie's latest film., Office Romance. At the May 26 event, the comedian supported his wife in an oversized orange New York Knicks hoodie, bright blue pants and colorful sneakers. He previously admitted to The New York Times that he remains an avid fan, although he has occasionally questioned his devotion to the team. "The Knicks, I don't get too upset anymore. I just face facts," he said. "I'm almost madder when they win. I'm like, 'How did that happen?'"

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Anne Hathaway

Source: MEGA Anne Hathaway previously watched a New York Knicks game with her mother.

Anne Hathaway has long described herself as a "very chill" and "very loving and calm fan" of the Knicks. "But I'm also the type of fan that I considered wearing an OG jersey out here today," she shared in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The Devil Wears Prada actress regularly attends games, including at the Knicks' game against the Chicago Bulls in 2024.

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Ben Stiller

Source: MEGA Ben Stiller became a Knicks fan in the 1970s.

A fixture at Knicks games, Ben Stiller has been a die-hard fan of the team since the 1970s. "It goes back to the '70s, it goes back to my dad who didn't have season tickets but had friends who had season tickets," he revealed on "The Ringer NBA Show" in March 2025. "It just always was a part of my life." In a separate interview, the Zoolander star called Knicks "the coolest franchise, even when they were losing."

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Chris Rock

Source: MEGA Chris Rock is a frequent attendee of Knicks games.

For years, Chris Rock has experienced the highs and lows of Knicks fandom. "They are Eddy Curry bad right now," Rock shared on ESPN's First Take in 2015. "There's bad, and then there's Eddy Curry bad."

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Dustin Hoffman

Source: MEGA Dustin Hoffman watched the team's Game 1 against the Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden.

Dustin Hoffman is also a proud Knicks fan. The Midnight Cowboy actor joined the other Knicks superfans at Madison Square Garden in May, supporting the team for Game 1 against the Cavaliers. He watched the start of the Eastern Conference finals with his son Jake.

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Fat Joe

Source: MEGA Fat Joe made headlines when he reacted to head coach Mike Brown's viral shoes.

Superfan Fat Joe is a familiar face at Knicks games, joining the long list of celebrity superfans.

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Jimmy Fallon

Source: MEGA Jimmy Fallon's daughter watched her very first Knicks game at Madison Square Garden.

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"[Knicks and Cavaliers' game is] the most exciting game I've ever seen in my entire life," Jimmy Fallon said on The Tonight Show after taking his daughter Frances to Madison Square Garden on May 19. He also called the matchup "the greatest comeback in the history of the world ever" and "the most exciting game [his daughter] has ever been to in her life."

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Jon Stewart

Source: MEGA Jon Stewart celebrated Knicks' victory ahead of the Game 3 of the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

"The Knicks are in the Finals, baby!" Jon Stewart rejoiced in an episode of The Daily Show. "That's the good news, the Knicks are in the Finals. The bad news? Victor Wembanyama is still growing."

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Jordyn Woods

Source: MEGA Jordyn Woods is engaged to Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jordyn Woods, who is engaged to Knicks player Karl-Anthony Towns, is a regular supporter of the team from courtside. "Once playoffs start, everything becomes part of the ritual if we keep winning," she told Vogue after Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals. "We're nine wins in, and now I have my lucky Woods by Jordyn bag, my game-day GRWMs on TikTok, and a watch I refuse to take off. At this point, I'm not risking changing anything. I created a sample of the Tux Clutch Mini specifically for the playoffs." She added of her orange ostrich clutch, "I wore it for Game 1 during one of my TikTok GRWMs, and ever since then we've kept winning, so now it's officially become the lucky bag." According to Woods, fans will call her out if they do not see her carrying the bag during a close game. "So let's just say the bag isn't leaving my side anytime soon," she added.

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Larry David

Source: MEGA Larry David watched a Knicks game with Susie Essman in 2024.

Larry David loves the Knicks so much that Curb Your Enthusiasm referenced the team in a 2001 episode, which featured the comedian accidentally tripping NBA star Shaquille O'Neal at a Los Angeles Lakers game.

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Michael J. Fox

Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox often watches Knicks games with his wife.

Joining the growing Knicks fandom, Michael J. Fox is a fan of the team for life. The Back to the Future star has sat courtside for the Knicks games over the years, including at the May 2024 NBA playoffs with his wife, Tracy Pollan.

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Spike Lee

Source: MEGA Spike Lee has reportedly been praying for the Knicks to win since 1973.

A huge Knicks fan, Spike Lee has always wished for the Knicks to win their first NBA championship again since 1973. "I met Pope — you've got to look at my Instagram! I gave Pope Leo a Knick jersey. Anthony Mason's number, number 14. He's the 14th pope named Leo. And also, he signed a jersey for me. I wore it once during the playoffs, but I'm wearing it all during this Finals coming up. Signed by Pope Leo!" he told Vanity Fair. "And I saw this on Instagram — he was doing a motorcade, and a Knicks fan was yelling, "Knicks, Knicks, Knicks!' and the Pope turned around and gave him a thumbs up!"

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Timothée Chalamet

Source: MEGA Timothée Chalamet brought his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner, to a Knicks game.

Timothée Chalamet is so into the Knicks that he skipped the 2026 Met Gala to witness the team crush the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the NBA's second-round playoff series in May.

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Tracy Morgan

Source: MEGA Tracy Morgan loves to support the Knicks.