Blake Lively's Retelling of 'It Ends With Us' Drama in Lawsuit Is 'Very Different' Than What Happened, Costar Claims

it ends with us brandon sklenar wearing same brooch justin baldoni feud blake lively
Source: MEGA

Blake Lively's retelling of the drama from 'It Ends With Us' in her lawsuit is 'very different' than what happened, according to a costar.

By:

April 8 2025, Published 3:01 p.m. ET

One actor from It Ends With Us is speaking out against Blake Lively, claiming she twisted the facts in her lawsuit.

Photo of Justin Baldoni
Source: MEGA

Adam Mondschein said he's willing to testify for Justin Baldoni.

Adam Mondschein, who starred alongside Lively in the controversial film, told Page Six, “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit.”

“Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene,” he added, claiming Lively mischaracterized the birthing scene in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

In her initial lawsuit — and the amended version filed in February 2025 — Lively alleged she was “disturbed” by many actions Baldoni took on set, including a “violative birthing scene for which he cast a friend as her OBGYN.” She noted Baldoni introduced his “best friend” to play the role of the OBGYN when normally such a small role would be filled by a local actor.

ends us birth scene still adam
Source: Wayfarer Studios/Sony Pictures

Adam Mondschein refuted Blake Lively's claim she was 'nearly nude' in a birth scene in 'It Ends With Us.'

“Ms. Lively felt that the selection of Mr. Baldoni’s friend for this intimate role, in which the actor’s face and hands were in close proximity to her nearly nude genitalia for a birth scene, was invasive and humiliating,” the complaint added

Mondschein — who played a character that helped deliver the Gossip Girl alum’s baby in It Ends With Us — had a very different story to tell.

Although Lively claimed she was “nearly nude” in the scene, Mondschein countered that, stating, “Her costume included a full hospital gown, black shorts and torso-covering prosthetic to make her appear pregnant in addition to whatever personal garments she chose.”

adam monchein yaanikingmonds
Source: @yaanikingmonds/instagram

Adam Mondschein said Blake Lively never 'expressed discomfort' with what was occurring on the 'It Ends With Us' set.

He also shared she never “expressed discomfort” or complained “at any point because nothing unusual or improper occurred. It was entirely professional.”

Mondschein was offended by Lively implying he wasn’t qualified to play the role, as he stated, “Ms. Lively’s insinuations regarding my qualifications are offensive, as my bonafides are easily searchable online. Lastly, I was, in fact, a local hire (my wife and I are from New York and spend significant time there). As such, I, like any actor accepting that contract, was required to cover my own travel and living expenses in connection with the job.”

Photo of Blake Lively
Source: MEGA

Adam Mondschein said he was 'surprised' to read how Blake Lively depicted her scene with him.

The actor also shared he’s willing to help in the case if necessary, adding, “If I’m called to testify in the case I will answer truthfully, and more freely, whatever is asked of me with all the legal protection that affords. In particular, by noting that Ms. Lively was not ‘nearly nude’ in the scene we shot together.”

Lively’s rep declined to comment on Mondschein’s allegations.

