Blake Lively's Retelling of 'It Ends With Us' Drama in Lawsuit Is 'Very Different' Than What Happened, Costar Claims

Adam Mondschein, who starred alongside Lively in the controversial film, told Page Six, “I’m not going to speculate as to Ms. Lively’s motivations for mentioning me in the complaint. Needless to say, my experience working with her is very different than the one she described in her lawsuit.”

“Indeed, I was surprised to read her description of the scene,” he added, claiming Lively mischaracterized the birthing scene in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

In her initial lawsuit — and the amended version filed in February 2025 — Lively alleged she was “disturbed” by many actions Baldoni took on set, including a “violative birthing scene for which he cast a friend as her OBGYN.” She noted Baldoni introduced his “best friend” to play the role of the OBGYN when normally such a small role would be filled by a local actor.