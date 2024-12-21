Feud Explodes: Blake Lively Sues Costar Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment, Claims He Tried to 'Destroy' Her Career in Bombshell Lawsuit

Per the suit, during the production of the 2024 drama, the feud between Lively and Baldoni prompted a meeting, also attended by Ryan Reynolds, to address the alleged hostile work environment.

The lawsuit claims the A Simple Favor star requested the Five Feet Apart director stop showing nude videos or images of women to her, stop mentioning his alleged previous "p------- addiction" to her and halt any talk of his sexual conquests in front of Lively or others. She also requested no further mentions of the cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about her weight, and no further mention of her dead father.