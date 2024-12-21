Feud Explodes: Blake Lively Sues Costar Justin Baldoni for Sexual Harassment, Claims He Tried to 'Destroy' Her Career in Bombshell Lawsuit
The tension between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni seems to have reached a fever pitch.
According to court documents, the Gossip Girl alum is suing her It Ends with Us costar/director for alleged sexual harassment and is accusing him of trying to "destroy" her career.
Per the suit, during the production of the 2024 drama, the feud between Lively and Baldoni prompted a meeting, also attended by Ryan Reynolds, to address the alleged hostile work environment.
The lawsuit claims the A Simple Favor star requested the Five Feet Apart director stop showing nude videos or images of women to her, stop mentioning his alleged previous "p------- addiction" to her and halt any talk of his sexual conquests in front of Lively or others. She also requested no further mentions of the cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about her weight, and no further mention of her dead father.
The legal papers allege Lively requested "no more adding of s-- scenes, oral s-- or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."
The blonde beauty's requests were reportedly approved by Sony Pictures, who distributed the movie. Lively goes on to claim Baldoni later took part in a "social manipulation" campaign to "destroy" her career and reputation in Hollywood, which caused her and her family "severe emotional distress."
The Jane the Virgin star's attorney, Bryan Freedman, claimed the allegations against Baldoni are "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt" and that the lawsuit was only filed to "fix her negative reputation." Freedman also alleged the blonde beauty was "threatening to not show up to set, threatening to not promote the film, ultimately leading to its demise during release."
As OK! previously reported, Lively was reportedly stunned by the controversy surrounding the film adaptation of the Colleen Hoover book. "She initially felt very vulnerable and upset. During the promotion of the movie, not one day went by when she was not in the news in an unfavorable light," a source claimed. "She's just not used to this kind of drama."
Lively took intense heat on social media over the lighthearted way she was promoting the film, which deals with domestic violence, while Baldoni seemingly chose to emphasize the harsh realities of women who have been in similar situations to the blonde beauty's character.
