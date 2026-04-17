Everything to Know About Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni's 'Smear Campaign’ Trial and Their High-Stakes Battle Over Reputation

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The legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni is a public case study in how reputations are built, damaged, and potentially weaponized in the digital age. With a trial set for May 18 in New York, the latest filings show Baldoni intends to testify in person to push back against Lively’s allegations of a coordinated smear campaign that followed her allegations of sexual harassment on the set of their film It Ends With Us.

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The Anatomy of a ‘Smear Campaign’

Source: MEGA Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of coordinating a 'smear campaign' after harassment claims.

Lively alleges that a network of publicists and digital amplification helped fuel negative coverage about her. While Baldoni’s team denies any coordinated effort, experts say the truth often lies in patterns. “If private texts, emails, or even draft statements use the same phrasing that later shows up in headlines, captions, or leaks, that’s a big tell,” said media analyst and crisis communications expert Kaivan Shroff. “Did multiple outlets publish within hours using nearly identical framing…did engagement spike in a way that looks coordinated rather than organic? That’s when a pattern starts to line up.”

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Source: MEGA Experts pointed to digital patterns as key evidence in the case.

Attorney Kevin R. Kahn, founder of Kahn Media Law, who is not involved in the case, emphasized the importance of digital forensics. “The timeline relating to the narrative’s emergence is the most important factor, hands down,” Kahn said. “What I’m looking for is recognizable patterns that distinguish organic public criticism from something that has been orchestrated.”

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When Reputation Becomes the Real Currency

Source: MEGA The legal battle highlighted the high cost of reputational damage.

“Reputational harm is a recognized and quantifiable form of damages derived from defamation, and these damages can be massive,” said Danny Karon, law professor at the University of Michigan Law School and The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. But Karon also warned that “even if you successfully defend a defamation case, you lose in that you're on the hook for millions in attorney's fees.” Ryan McCormick, Managing Partner at Goldman McCormick PR, was even more blunt about the long-term fallout. “Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni’s drawn-out public legal battle has caused irreparable damage to their reputations,” he pointed out. “Daily negative headlines compound and it doesn't matter who prevails.” He added that in today’s environment, perception can shift quickly, and harshly. “They are both likely to be perceived as liabilities for the foreseeable future,” McCormick predicted. “I would not be surprised to see the public focus their attention on other entertainers as a result.”

The Digital Trail That Could Decide It All

Source: MEGA Pre-trial filings centered on evidence and the digital trail shaping the case.