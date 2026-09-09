Blanket Jackson Secretly Sells $2.6 Million Calabasas Mansion for $1 Million Profit After Years of Reclusive Living

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Blanket Jackson has secretly sold off his luxury mansion in Calabasas for a hefty $1 million profit, which was paid for by his late father’s estate, OK! can reveal. The reclusive 24-year-old son of the King of Pop had been leading a quiet life in a gated community in Calabasas for the last seven years.

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Source: MEGA,@PRINCEMICHAEL_BIGI / INSTAGRAM Blanket Jackson sold his home, OK! can reveal.

This is after buying the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $2.615 million in December 2019. It features a pool, spa, three-car garage, chef’s kitchen and outdoor BBQ center within 6,252 square-feet living space.

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Records reveal that it was bought by Enchanted Kingdom III LLC, a company set up by the executors of Michael Jackson's estate, entertainment attorney John Branca and music exec John McClain. It was Blanket’s first-ever home and was paid for in cash, with no mortgage.

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Source: MEGA It was Blanket’s first-ever home.

Now the property has been sold for $3.55 million, giving a handsome $935,000 profit minus legal and property fees. Michael’s youngest child, Blanket, has steered clear of any publicity, shunning social media and the celebrity circuit.

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Source: MEGA Blanket Jackson keeps under the radar.

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Nevertheless, like his other two siblings, Prince and Paris, their dad’s estate, now worth over $2 billion, has been good for them, as they’ve all been given properties without paying a dime.

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Source: MEGA Paris Jackson is in a legal battle against John Branca and John McClain, the co-executors of Michael Jackson's estate.

But this hasn’t stemmed the bad blood between the Jackson family and John and John, who’ve been accused of profiting from the estate with various deals. Paris sued both of them in June last year, stating that $625,000 in “gifts” and “gratuities" were dispersed to three law firms for what was described as "uncaptured time," People reported.

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Jackson Legal Drama

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson won a major legal victory in May 2026 when a Los Angeles judge ordered the return of $625,000 in unauthorized bonus payments made from Michael Jackson's estate to outside law firms.

In one doc, her attorneys claimed that the pair had reaped "enormous sums of cash” from the estate personally and had neglected to properly invest.

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Source: @PRINCEMICHAEL_BIGI / INSTAGRAM . A Los Angeles judge recently ordered $625,000 in unapproved attorney bonus payments to be returned to the estate following her legal challenge.