Blanket Jackson Secretly Sells $2.6 Million Calabasas Mansion for $1 Million Profit After Years of Reclusive Living
Sept. 9 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Blanket Jackson has secretly sold off his luxury mansion in Calabasas for a hefty $1 million profit, which was paid for by his late father’s estate, OK! can reveal. The reclusive 24-year-old son of the King of Pop had been leading a quiet life in a gated community in Calabasas for the last seven years.
This is after buying the six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for $2.615 million in December 2019. It features a pool, spa, three-car garage, chef’s kitchen and outdoor BBQ center within 6,252 square-feet living space.
Records reveal that it was bought by Enchanted Kingdom III LLC, a company set up by the executors of Michael Jackson's estate, entertainment attorney John Branca and music exec John McClain. It was Blanket’s first-ever home and was paid for in cash, with no mortgage.
Now the property has been sold for $3.55 million, giving a handsome $935,000 profit minus legal and property fees. Michael’s youngest child, Blanket, has steered clear of any publicity, shunning social media and the celebrity circuit.
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Nevertheless, like his other two siblings, Prince and Paris, their dad’s estate, now worth over $2 billion, has been good for them, as they’ve all been given properties without paying a dime.
But this hasn’t stemmed the bad blood between the Jackson family and John and John, who’ve been accused of profiting from the estate with various deals. Paris sued both of them in June last year, stating that $625,000 in “gifts” and “gratuities" were dispersed to three law firms for what was described as "uncaptured time," People reported.
Jackson Legal Drama
In one doc, her attorneys claimed that the pair had reaped "enormous sums of cash” from the estate personally and had neglected to properly invest.
Despite this, the estate still paid for Paris’ mansion, shelling out $3,767,000 for a cabin-style, three-bedroom home with a pool in Hollywood Hills.