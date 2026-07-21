Paris Jackson Battles Michael Jackson Estate Over Sealed Records and Executor Fees

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Paris Jackson’s legal fight with the Michael Jackson Estate is now focused on what the public is allowed to see. In newly filed court documents first reported by TMZ, Paris is objecting to a request from estate co-executor John Branca to seal certain records connected to estate fees. Branca argues that public disclosure could damage future business negotiations and give sensitive information to competitors or adversaries of the estate. Paris is asking the court to reject that request, framing the dispute as part of a larger fight over transparency, oversight and how her father’s estate is being managed.

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A Fight Over Privacy

Source: MEGA The dispute focused on transparency within Michael Jackson's estate.

“Sealing court records is the exception, not the rule,” said Bridget Crawford, a law professor at Pace University. “The courtroom is a public forum, not a private meeting.” Sealed records remain available to the judge and parties, but not to the public, and Crawford explained that courts generally prefer narrower privacy measures when possible. Attorney Tisha Morris, founder of Legacy Arts Law, said California court records are generally presumed open, meaning the party seeking secrecy must show a strong reason. “In a high-profile estate such as Michael Jackson’s, the executors may argue that public disclosure could expose confidential business arrangements or harm the value of estate assets,” she explained. “Paris Jackson’s opposition appears to frame the issue as one of transparency, specifically as to the amount of attorney fees and alleged unauthorized gifts.”

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Paris Jackson Pushes for Transparency

Source: MEGA Paris Jackson questioned legal fees and estate oversight.

Paris has argued that the estate has not shown enough legal basis to keep the documents from public view. Her filings also claim she and her brothers have not received sufficient insight into some financial matters while the estate remains open. The estate has disputed her characterization, arguing that her filings include “inflammatory rhetoric” and material unrelated to the narrower sealing issue before the court.

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Source: MEGA Estate executors defended keeping financial documents private.

Paris has also challenged payments made to Branca and the late co-executor John McClain, who she argued in a previous filing received more than $120 million for their work managing the estate. The estate has defended the executors’ work, saying they created enormous value for Michael Jackson’s heirs and helped turn the estate into one of the most successful entertainment estates in the world.

What Happens Next

Source: MEGA Legal experts outlined possible outcomes in the court battle.