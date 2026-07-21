Paris Jackson Battles Michael Jackson Estate Over Sealed Records and Executor Fees
July 21 2026, Published 8:37 a.m. ET
Paris Jackson’s legal fight with the Michael Jackson Estate is now focused on what the public is allowed to see.
In newly filed court documents first reported by TMZ, Paris is objecting to a request from estate co-executor John Branca to seal certain records connected to estate fees. Branca argues that public disclosure could damage future business negotiations and give sensitive information to competitors or adversaries of the estate.
Paris is asking the court to reject that request, framing the dispute as part of a larger fight over transparency, oversight and how her father’s estate is being managed.
A Fight Over Privacy
“Sealing court records is the exception, not the rule,” said Bridget Crawford, a law professor at Pace University. “The courtroom is a public forum, not a private meeting.”
Sealed records remain available to the judge and parties, but not to the public, and Crawford explained that courts generally prefer narrower privacy measures when possible.
Attorney Tisha Morris, founder of Legacy Arts Law, said California court records are generally presumed open, meaning the party seeking secrecy must show a strong reason.
“In a high-profile estate such as Michael Jackson’s, the executors may argue that public disclosure could expose confidential business arrangements or harm the value of estate assets,” she explained. “Paris Jackson’s opposition appears to frame the issue as one of transparency, specifically as to the amount of attorney fees and alleged unauthorized gifts.”
Paris Jackson Pushes for Transparency
Paris has argued that the estate has not shown enough legal basis to keep the documents from public view. Her filings also claim she and her brothers have not received sufficient insight into some financial matters while the estate remains open.
The estate has disputed her characterization, arguing that her filings include “inflammatory rhetoric” and material unrelated to the narrower sealing issue before the court.
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Paris has also challenged payments made to Branca and the late co-executor John McClain, who she argued in a previous filing received more than $120 million for their work managing the estate.
The estate has defended the executors’ work, saying they created enormous value for Michael Jackson’s heirs and helped turn the estate into one of the most successful entertainment estates in the world.
What Happens Next
“The judge can grant the request, deny it or, most likely, order targeted redactions while leaving the remainder publicly available,” Morris noted.
The dispute follows a recent win for Paris, when a judge ruled that future bonus payments to outside law firms require beneficiary approval or court authorization. The court also ordered $625,000 in previously paid bonuses returned to the estate.
“A fight over secrecy isn't the same as a fight over the merits,” Crawford said. “Success by the executors in creating value for the estate doesn't eliminate accountability. Even a highly successful executor has to explain how estate money is being spent.”