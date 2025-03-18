Bleusalt: The Malibu-Chic Fashion Hollywood A-Listers Love
Luxury, Sustainability, and Celebrity Style—All in One
Celebrity-approved fashion is often associated with luxury and comfort—but what if you could have both while making environmentally conscious fashion choices? That’s part of the allure of Bleusalt, a Malibu-based brand established in 2017, which seamlessly blends sustainability with ultra-soft luxury in wardrobe essentials.
Meghan Markle Spotted in Bleusalt’s Eco-Luxury Fashion
Meghan Markle, a champion of sustainable fashion, has been seen wearing Bleusalt’s signature styles, further elevating the brand’s appeal. One of her most notable looks includes The Perfect T, a fitted $100 tee from the brand that exemplifies effortless style. Available in multiple colors, including navy, the top is a quintessential piece in Meghan’s laid-back yet sophisticated wardrobe. The brand, recognized for its Malibu-chic aesthetic, has also caught the attention of prominent figures such as Aubrey Plaza and Sophie Turner, adding to its celebrity credibility.
As featured in People Magazine, Meghan’s choice of Bleusalt aligns with her eco-conscious values, reflecting the brand’s commitment to high-quality, biodegradable fabrics that remain both soft and luxurious. Meghan has played a key role in popularizing select styles, including the brand’s Sleeveless Turtleneck, which she has worn on camera alongside other signature Bleusalt pieces. This popularity among A-listers highlights how Bleusalt’s timeless designs continue to redefine the intersection of style and sustainability.
Why Hollywood’s A-List Stars Are Wearing Bleusalt
When Cindy Crawford isn’t strutting down the runway, she’s often spotted in Bleusalt’s latest chic designs. She’s even collaborated with the brand to launch her collection. And she’s not alone—Demi Moore, Patrick Dempsey, and Gigi Hadid are just a few A-list celebrities who rely on Bleusalt for everyday luxury. From cozy loungewear to elevated essentials, Bleusalt sustainably leads the way, proving that eco-conscious clothing can be just as glamorous as a red-carpet look.
Founded by Lyndie Benson, the label embodies Malibu’s effortless elegance while delivering fabrics that rival cashmere in softness—without the environmental impact. Unlike fast fashion brands, Bleusalt champions slow, sustainable production using eco-friendly materials. The result? A celebrity-loved brand that’s biodegradable, made in the USA and designed with both luxury and longevity in mind.
The Celebrity-Beloved Brand That Designs Pieces for Celebrities
Bleusalt’s popularity among Hollywood’s elite is also due to its unique approach—designing select items with specific celebrities in mind.
Take the Kaia Pant, for example—an ultra-chic pair of flared sweatpants praised for their versatility and comfort. Created specifically for Kaia Jordan Gerber, these pants are known as her ‘go-to’ style.
Inside Hollywood’s Most Stylish Closets
With Lyndie Benson’s commitment to “luxury without compromise,” it’s no surprise that many of Hollywood’s most fashionable figures have fallen in love with Bleusalt. By choosing the brand, A-listers are making a statement: luxury doesn’t have to come at the planet’s expense—and sustainability doesn’t have to mean sacrificing style.
Bleusalt’s luxurious yet effortless aesthetic is evident in every piece. Its startlingly soft women’s dresses drape beautifully, embodying the laid-back elegance of Malibu. Oversized wraps, a celebrity staple, are perfect for everything from private jet travel to beachside brunches. Meanwhile, Bleusalt’s men’s turtlenecks exude sophistication, designed with Hollywood’s leading men in mind.
With versatile, timeless silhouettes and durable, eco-friendly materials, Bleusalt proves that sustainable fashion can be both indulgent and enduring.
Malibu’s Best-Kept Secret—But Not for Long
For now, Bleusalt may still be one of Malibu’s best-kept secrets, but with more A-listers embracing its ultra-comfortable and glamorous designs, it won’t stay that way for too long.