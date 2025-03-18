Bleusalt: The Malibu-Chic Fashion Hollywood A-Listers Love

Meghan Markle Spotted in Bleusalt’s Eco-Luxury Fashion

Meghan Markle, a champion of sustainable fashion, has been seen wearing Bleusalt’s signature styles, further elevating the brand’s appeal. One of her most notable looks includes The Perfect T, a fitted $100 tee from the brand that exemplifies effortless style. Available in multiple colors, including navy, the top is a quintessential piece in Meghan’s laid-back yet sophisticated wardrobe. The brand, recognized for its Malibu-chic aesthetic, has also caught the attention of prominent figures such as Aubrey Plaza and Sophie Turner, adding to its celebrity credibility.

As featured in People Magazine, Meghan’s choice of Bleusalt aligns with her eco-conscious values, reflecting the brand’s commitment to high-quality, biodegradable fabrics that remain both soft and luxurious. Meghan has played a key role in popularizing select styles, including the brand’s Sleeveless Turtleneck, which she has worn on camera alongside other signature Bleusalt pieces. This popularity among A-listers highlights how Bleusalt’s timeless designs continue to redefine the intersection of style and sustainability.