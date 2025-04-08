Blink-182 Star Mark Hoppus Says He 'Thought I Was Going to Die' Amid Grueling Cancer Battle: 'It Was So Freeing'

The musician, who was diagnosed with stage 4A diffuse large B-cell lymphoma in 2021, accidentally told the world about what he was going through when he sent a photo of himself on a chemo drip to his Instagram page. Due to brain fog, he thought he was sending it to his family WhatsApp group.

“The best mistake I’ve ever made, by far,” he said. “I suffered alone in silence for so long because I thought that, once it came out I had cancer, people’s opinions of me would change. Just generally in life, I felt that when people get sick or injured in some way they get left behind, like: ‘OK, you’re over here now in a different category.’ But I was wrong.”