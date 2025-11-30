or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

'Blithering Idiot' Meghan Markle Branded as 'Salmonella Sussex' Over Thanksgiving Cooking Video

image of Fans were not happy with Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving preparations.
Source: MEGA

Fans were not happy with Meghan Markle's Thanksgiving preparations.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 30 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle may be stepping into her lifestyle and home cooking era, but her fans aren't gobbling it up.

The Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a video on her Instagram Stories on November 26, while cooking Thanksgiving dinner; however, she was slammed for her unhygienic methods.

The clip showed her mixing ingredients into a bowl, then rubbing the blend onto a raw turkey before cooking.

Article continues below advertisement

Reddit Users Slammed Meghan Markle's Cooking

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Meghan Markle was slammed for unhygienic cooking techniques.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle was slammed for unhygienic cooking techniques.

“Let the ‘game’ begin,” Meghan captioned the clip. “Get it? #momjokes."

The video made its way to Reddit, where fans blasted her for her seemingly gross cooking techniques, even branding her as "Salmonella Sussex."

“She has the worst kitchen hygiene. The ‘domestic’ goddess is clueless. The more she pretends to be a cook, the more fake she shows herself to be. Jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor dead bird,” someone scoffed.

Article continues below advertisement

image of 'She’s a blithering idiot in the kitchen,' one fan wrote.
Source: MEGA

'She’s a blithering idiot in the kitchen,' one fan wrote.

“I don’t even put on my jewelry when applying makeup, and I remove them when cooking. Jewelry are known fomites for infections,” another said.

Meghan donned a gold bracelet and ring while preparing the turkey — and didn't put on gloves.

Someone else rolled their eyes: “I’ve cooked multiple turkeys and never put my hand in one like this ffs. She’s a blithering idiot in the kitchen."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

The Sussexes Hosted Thanksgiving at Their $14 Million Home

image of The Sussexes went to a food pantry to make meals for the needy the day before Thanksgiving.
Source: MEGA

The Sussexes went to a food pantry to make meals for the needy the day before Thanksgiving.

“Lordy, she so obviously knows absolutely nothing about cooking or how to work in a kitchen. For the safety of humanity, keep her out of the kitchen,” added a user. "And it looks like she’s wearing false nails. Those also harbor bacteria."

Raw turkey birds can contain bacteria such as Salmonella and Clostridiumperfringens, as well as other germs when cross-contaminated with other materials.

The As Ever founder wrote in her newsletter recently about how she is spending Thanksgiving with husband Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.

image of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted Thanksgiving at their home.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hosted Thanksgiving at their home.

She revealed she hosted an intimate holiday gathering at her $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif.

“Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful,” the Suits star penned.

One day prior to Thanksgiving, Meghan and her family volunteered at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to give back to the community, preparing meals for needy citizens.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.