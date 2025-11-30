'Blithering Idiot' Meghan Markle Branded as 'Salmonella Sussex' Over Thanksgiving Cooking Video
Nov. 30 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET
Meghan Markle may be stepping into her lifestyle and home cooking era, but her fans aren't gobbling it up.
The Duchess of Sussex, 44, shared a video on her Instagram Stories on November 26, while cooking Thanksgiving dinner; however, she was slammed for her unhygienic methods.
The clip showed her mixing ingredients into a bowl, then rubbing the blend onto a raw turkey before cooking.
Reddit Users Slammed Meghan Markle's Cooking
“Let the ‘game’ begin,” Meghan captioned the clip. “Get it? #momjokes."
The video made its way to Reddit, where fans blasted her for her seemingly gross cooking techniques, even branding her as "Salmonella Sussex."
“She has the worst kitchen hygiene. The ‘domestic’ goddess is clueless. The more she pretends to be a cook, the more fake she shows herself to be. Jewelry rubbing up against the meat, hair shedding and her grubby paws stroking the poor dead bird,” someone scoffed.
“I don’t even put on my jewelry when applying makeup, and I remove them when cooking. Jewelry are known fomites for infections,” another said.
Meghan donned a gold bracelet and ring while preparing the turkey — and didn't put on gloves.
Someone else rolled their eyes: “I’ve cooked multiple turkeys and never put my hand in one like this ffs. She’s a blithering idiot in the kitchen."
The Sussexes Hosted Thanksgiving at Their $14 Million Home
“Lordy, she so obviously knows absolutely nothing about cooking or how to work in a kitchen. For the safety of humanity, keep her out of the kitchen,” added a user. "And it looks like she’s wearing false nails. Those also harbor bacteria."
Raw turkey birds can contain bacteria such as Salmonella and Clostridiumperfringens, as well as other germs when cross-contaminated with other materials.
The As Ever founder wrote in her newsletter recently about how she is spending Thanksgiving with husband Prince Harry and their two kids, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet.
She revealed she hosted an intimate holiday gathering at her $14 million mansion in Montecito, Calif.
“Please know that as I look around my home and see my husband and children, family, dear friends (and also navigate the timing on the turkey and the love and layers that come with hostessing) — I feel grateful,” the Suits star penned.
One day prior to Thanksgiving, Meghan and her family volunteered at Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to give back to the community, preparing meals for needy citizens.