or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Royals > Meghan Markle
OK LogoROYAL FAMILY NEWS

Meghan Markle Blasted for 'Another Photo Op' With Her and Prince Harry's Kids During L.A. Food Kitchen Visit: 'Everything Looked Staged'

image of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought along their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to prepare meals for the community earlier this week.
Source: MEGA

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought along their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet to prepare meals for the community earlier this week.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 26 2025, Published 6:08 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle was bashed for taking her and Prince Harry's kids to a food pantry in Los Angeles for just "another photo op" ahead of Thanksgiving.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought along their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, for the couple's Archewell Foundation's collaboration with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to prepare meals for the community earlier this week.

However, fans blasted Meghan, 44, for the supposed act of kindness across social media.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Source: @InsightfulWatch/X

'Everything looked staged,' someone said about the event.

"Show up, do good, and remember the most important thing And don’t forget to alert the photographers," a fan wrote online.

"Everything looked staged. It would have been nice to see them doing the hard work not just playing with cookie dough," another person said.

Someone else added: "Those places probably told them.'We need real help, not someone popping in for a photo op.'"

"Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaching their children to 'show up, do good.' Is that like the 'good' they are doing with their elderly fathers and families including the children," a person tweeted. "Five minutes for a PR stunt for the purpose of filming content to post online is not showing up and doing good."

Article continues below advertisement

Fans Also Slammed Meghan for Not Wearing a Hair Tie

image of Fans bashed Meghan Markle for bringing her kids to the food pantry.
Source: MEGA

Fans bashed Meghan Markle for bringing her kids to the food pantry.

Other people also criticized the Suits actress for not putting her hair up while cooking the food, calling it a health code violation.

"Ugh…I guess poor folks will be eating HAIR for Thanksgiving. You’re supposed to secure hair and beards when preparing food for others. It’s a basic health code," one scoffed.

Another asked: "Why is Meg's hair not tied back or in a net? She's breaking health codes."

MORE ON:
Meghan Markle

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving

image of The As Ever founder posted a snap of her turkey being seasoned before Thanksgiving.
Source: @meghan/Instagram

The As Ever founder posted a snap of her turkey being seasoned before Thanksgiving.

Meghan posted a photo from the event on her Instagram Stories on November 25, showing her family cooking up a storm.

The As Ever founder shared a tidbit of her Thanksgiving prep in an Instagram video on Wednesday. "Let the 'game' begin. Get it? #momjokes," Meghan captioned the clip, set to Bob Dylan's "Turkey Chase." She then added a cute turkey emoji.

The clip featured her spicing up a raw turkey in a roasting pan as she sprinkled lemon zest on top.

image of Meghan Markle is busy prepping for Thanksgiving.
Source: MEGA

Meghan Markle is busy prepping for Thanksgiving.

Meghan even shared some of her favorite Turkey Day tips and tricks recently.

"Chop your veggies and herbs in advance to save time on the day, and also for those finishing touches, whether you’re serving homemade or store-bought dishes. Your kids can join in too! They can proudly say they helped," she told People.

"Top tip on the carrots — keep the tops and blend them with parmesan, olive oil and pine nuts for a refreshing take on pesto to elevate your holiday spread," she explained. "Served with creamy mashed potatoes, a green salad speckled with flower sprinkles and rich gravy (my husband would never forgive me if I didn’t add that to the table), this is sure to please your entire gathering."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.