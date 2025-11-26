Meghan Markle Blasted for 'Another Photo Op' With Her and Prince Harry's Kids During L.A. Food Kitchen Visit: 'Everything Looked Staged'

Article continues below advertisement

Meghan Markle was bashed for taking her and Prince Harry's kids to a food pantry in Los Angeles for just "another photo op" ahead of Thanksgiving. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex brought along their children, Prince Archie, 6, and Princess Lilibet, 4, for the couple's Archewell Foundation's collaboration with Our Big Kitchen Los Angeles to prepare meals for the community earlier this week. However, fans blasted Meghan, 44, for the supposed act of kindness across social media.

“Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaching their children to "show up, do good."”



Is that like the “good” they are doing with their elderly fathers and families including the children. Or like the “good” they did by abandoning their full time roles in public service.



Five… pic.twitter.com/JSP5y2aoHA — Royal Thoughts (@InsightfulWatch) November 26, 2025 Source: @InsightfulWatch/X 'Everything looked staged,' someone said about the event.

"Show up, do good, and remember the most important thing And don’t forget to alert the photographers," a fan wrote online. "Everything looked staged. It would have been nice to see them doing the hard work not just playing with cookie dough," another person said. Someone else added: "Those places probably told them.'We need real help, not someone popping in for a photo op.'" "Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are teaching their children to 'show up, do good.' Is that like the 'good' they are doing with their elderly fathers and families including the children," a person tweeted. "Five minutes for a PR stunt for the purpose of filming content to post online is not showing up and doing good."

Fans Also Slammed Meghan for Not Wearing a Hair Tie

Source: MEGA Fans bashed Meghan Markle for bringing her kids to the food pantry.

Other people also criticized the Suits actress for not putting her hair up while cooking the food, calling it a health code violation. "Ugh…I guess poor folks will be eating HAIR for Thanksgiving. You’re supposed to secure hair and beards when preparing food for others. It’s a basic health code," one scoffed. Another asked: "Why is Meg's hair not tied back or in a net? She's breaking health codes."

Meghan Is Getting Ready for Thanksgiving

Source: @meghan/Instagram The As Ever founder posted a snap of her turkey being seasoned before Thanksgiving.

Meghan posted a photo from the event on her Instagram Stories on November 25, showing her family cooking up a storm. The As Ever founder shared a tidbit of her Thanksgiving prep in an Instagram video on Wednesday. "Let the 'game' begin. Get it? #momjokes," Meghan captioned the clip, set to Bob Dylan's "Turkey Chase." She then added a cute turkey emoji. The clip featured her spicing up a raw turkey in a roasting pan as she sprinkled lemon zest on top.

Source: MEGA Meghan Markle is busy prepping for Thanksgiving.