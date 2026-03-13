ENTERTAINMENT 'Is That Blood on the Star?': Concerned Kelly Ripa Notices Dark Smudge on Her Hollywood Walk of Fame Accolade Source: MEGA; Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in October 2015. Rebecca Friedman March 13 2026, Updated 4:59 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Kelly Ripa had a moment of panic when she thought there was blood on her cherished star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The famed talk show host — who received the accolade in October 2015 — was given an update on how her sidewalk accolade was holding up as comedian Matt Friend joined the Friday, March 13, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark straight from the historical landmark in Los Angeles, Calif. Friend, who will be Live's red carpet correspondent for the 2026 Oscars on Sunday, March 15, was standing beside Ripa's star when he called in for the pre-recorded pre-Oscars show, prompting Ripa to examine her special plaque.

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Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos hosted a pre-recorded pre-Oscars show on Friday, March 13.

"This is showbiz glory. I'm actually standing on, of all places, Kelly Ripa's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame right now," said Friend from the field. Ripa grew concerned when she noticed a dark smudge on her terrazzo marker, as she asked, "Is that blood on the star?" The 55-year-old breathed a sigh of relief as Friend informed her there was "no blood on the star," noting Ripa's plaque was actually in much better shape than other celebrity sidewalk accolades nearby.

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'Only Star Within the Vicinity That Is Not Covered in Fresh Urine'

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark Kelly Ripa received a status report about her star from comedian Max Friend.

"But your star is the only star within the vicinity that is not covered in fresh urine," the funny man quipped. "So I can report back to you, it is a clean star." In response, Ripa teased: "Thank you for cleaning that up for me." Ripa's star was the 2,561st one to be added to the Hollywood Walk of Fame by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on October 12, 2015.

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Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa's star is located at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The El Capitan Theatre.

She was awarded the star in the category of television, with the accolade being dedicated to Ripa at 6834 Hollywood Boulevard in front of The El Capitan Theatre. "We are thrilled to add Kelly Ripa to our Walk of Fame," Walk of Fame producer Ana Martinez said at the time. "Kelly Ripa has won the hearts of people on the small screen across the nation, and we welcome her to our Walk of Fame family with this well-deserved star."

Does Mark Consuelos Have a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame?

Source: MEGA Kelly Ripa's husband, Mark Consuelos, does not yet have his own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.