Blossom Into the Future: Infinix and WGSN Predict the Top Smartphone Colors of 2025

Tech lovers, trendsetters, and fashionistas, get ready to meet your new favourite accessory! Smartphones have never been just about tech specs, and in 2025, they’ll be all about making a statement. Infinix has teamed up with WGSN—the global trend authority— to reveal the Colors that are going to dominate the tech and style worlds. This innovative device promises a harmonious blend of advanced technology and sophisticated aesthetics.

The Power of Color: Why Your Phone’s Hue Matters The color of a phone, like fashion, plays a role in personal expression. Color isn’t just something pretty to look at—it’s a way to express yourself, set your mood, and even make a statement! According to WGSN’s 2025 Color Trend Report, color trends will continue to be a way for people to communicate aspects of their identity and lifestyle And guess what? Blossom Glow is set to be the IT Color of 2025. Inspired by the soft and warm tones of cherry blossoms, it carries a sense of optimism and calm. The Infinix ZERO Flip, featuring the Blossom Glow design, combines style and functionality to set a new standard for future technology. Infinix ZERO Flip: Tech Meets Elegance The Infinix ZERO Flip combines an elegant design with a comprehensive set of advanced technical features. This sleek, compact foldable phone effortlessly blends futuristic innovation with timeless elegance. Equipped with a Dynamic MultiView Display and 4K ProStable video capabilities, this device combines advanced display and video technology in a compact form.

Source: Infinix and WGSN

Inspired by WGSN’s 2025 Color predictions, the ZERO Flip doesn’t stop at just looking good—it feels good too. The back panel, with its mix of rock and sand textures, gives off a sophisticated yet natural vibe. You’ll feel like you’re holding a piece of modern art every time you flip it open.

Blossom Glow: The Color to Watch Blossom Glow is more than just a soft, elegant shade—it’s a statement. Think of it as the color equivalent of spring: full of life, hope, and renewal. WGSN forecasts that this hue will take center stage in 2025, reflecting a collective desire for more beauty and positivity after the challenges of recent years. Blossom Glow reflects a new mindset that’s all about embracing change and welcoming fresh starts. And what better way to show off this energy than through your favorite everyday gadget? The Infinix ZERO Flip’s Blossom Glow finish will have you feeling calm, cool, and chic every time you take a selfie. WGSN’s Color Trends: The Future of Tech Chic Blossom Glow isn’t the only star of the show. WGSN’s 2025 Color Trend Report also highlights other stunning shades like Misty Aqua, a fresh, aquatic blue, and Violet Garden, a mysterious, enchanting purple. These colors aren’t just chosen for their beauty—they reflect the emotional and cultural shifts we’re all feeling. Misty Aqua offers a calm, serene touch, while Violet Garden brings a touch of mystery and depth to the palette. And with Infinix taking these trendsetting colors and working them into their phones, your tech is about to get a major style upgrade!

Source: Infinix and WGSN