'Snitch or Patriot?': Barron Trump's Best Friend Claimed He Helped Deport TikTok Star Khaby Lame
TikTok sensation Khaby Lame has found himself at the center of a surprising immigration controversy — and it allegedly involves Bo Loudon, a MAGA influencer who claims to be Barron Trump's best friend.
Lame, known globally for his silent, comedic takedowns of overly complicated "life hacks," was reportedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Officials say the 24-year-old had overstayed his visa after entering the U.S. on April 30.
The situation quickly spiraled into a social media spectacle after Loudon took to X (formerly Twitter), claiming credit for tipping off ICE.
In a series of tweets, Loudon said: “I discovered he was an illegal who overstayed an invalid VISA, evaded taxes, and I personally took action to have him deported.”
Additionally, Loudon claimed Lame was "far-left" despite not being known for participating in political activity, according to Rolling Stone.
"I've been working with the patriots at President [Donald] Trump’s DHS to make this happen," he wrote.
Bo’s posts were met with a mix of praise and backlash. Supporters called him a patriot, while critics slammed him as a "snitch" and accused him of targeting Lame for clout. One follower even labeled him a "rat extraordinaire" as hashtags like #FreeKhaby began trending across platforms.
Bo didn't hold back. He alleged that Khaby’s immigration status was part of a bigger problem and said every undocumented person should be deported. "When I found out the biggest TikTok star, Khaby Lame, is an illegal alien, I worked with Trump's ICE to have him removed," he said.
Lame, whose real name is Khabane Lame, has not publicly commented on the claims. Sources said Khaby left the U.S. voluntarily and was not formally deported — which contradicts some of Bo’s more dramatic statements about the situation.
Lame, a Italian-based influencer, rose to fame during the pandemic, winning over fans with his expressive reactions and wordless comedy. He is also the most-followed TikTok personality with more than 162 million followers. Thanks to major brand deals with Hugo Boss and UNICEF, Lame's appeal has been nearly universal — until now.
Bo, whose self-proclaimed friendship with Barron has drawn attention before, insisted he had personal connections inside the Trump administration. "I just called some buddies in the administration, and I've never seen anything happen so quick," he claimed.