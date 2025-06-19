'Snitch or Patriot?': Barron Trump's Best Friend Claimed He Helped Deport TikTok Star Khaby Lame

TikTok sensation Khaby Lame has found himself at the center of a surprising immigration controversy — and it allegedly involves Bo Loudon, a MAGA influencer who claims to be Barron Trump's best friend.

Lame, known globally for his silent, comedic takedowns of overly complicated "life hacks," was reportedly detained by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas. Officials say the 24-year-old had overstayed his visa after entering the U.S. on April 30.