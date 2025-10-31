EXCLUSIVE Bobbles & Lace Founder Lindsay Rose Rando Dishes on What Fall Trends to Be on the Lookout for Source: Elder Ordonez/On The Edge Media Bobbles & Lace Founder Lindsay Rose Rando dishes exclusively with OK! about the hottest trends this fall and being an entrepreneur. Molly Claire Goddard Oct. 31 2025, Published 3:53 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Bobbles & Lace founder Lindsay Rose Rando has clearly got her hands full — from forecasting fall fashion trends to doling out advice about being a high-powered entrepreneur. Rando speaks exclusively with OK! about how we can all look chic in the colder months, where she draws inspiration from, how she's managed to franchise the mega-popular boutique in numerous cities across the United States and her staying power in the business.

2025 Fall/Winter Fashion Trends

Source: Elder Ordonez/On The Edge Media Lindsay Rose Rando says the trends for fall 2025 are a 'play on the classics.'

Rando is always ahead of the curve when it comes to the hottest looks of the season, especially with her skiwear line, WNTR, which The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast loves. "It's such a sophisticated year for fashion. There's so much suede. It's so rich looking," the boutique owner says. "But you don't have to break the bank to look rich. It's also nothing too short or too tight. It's like a play on the classics, but in a modern way, with scarves around the neck and beautiful jackets and blazers. It's very Ralph Lauren-esque. There's also a lot of beautiful plaids, dark tones, and the jeans are very '70s. We're also seeing a lot of cow print, not the black and white cow, but brown and white cow, which is beautiful."

Where She Draws Inspiration From

Source: Bobbles & Lace Lindsay Rose Rando cites Ralph Lauren as a major influence.

"I was on a flight recently, and I watched the Ralph Lauren documentary," Rando explains of 2019's Very Ralph. "It's so fantastic and inspiring. What he's been doing from the jump is designing an aesthetic for his wife (Ricky Ann Lauren), which is really cool, but it's that same old money, layers and fabrics that make it look really expensive. However, it doesn't look fussy, and it doesn't look like you tried too hard. Kendall Jenner lives this as well. It's been a look that young people have been gravitating toward."

Opening Bobbles & Lace Locations Across the Country

Source: Bobbles & Lace Lindsay Rose Rando recently opened Bobbles & Lace locations in Miami, Arizona and more.

Bobbles & Lace is thriving, as they recently opened new locations in Miami, Fla., Scottsdale, Ariz., and Savannah, Ga. "None of it was planned out to be the way it is," she says of the expansion. "A lot of times, people go into business, and they have this strict business plan. You have such strict guidelines for yourself, and there's really no flexibility to pivot with the times and the markets. Not having a solid plan allowed me to write it on the go. Even now, I don't work five to 10 years ahead, which some people will think I'm nuts for saying that, but you have to stay fluid in what you're planning and what you're doing because of the nature of shopping. It's ever-changing. You have to be able to be flexible."

Continuing Her Staying Power

Source: Bobbles & Lace Lindsay Rose Rando says it's important for a brand to have a 'strong heartbeat.'