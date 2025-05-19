Bobby Brown Says He's Still Coping With the Loss of His Kids Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr.: 'I've Accepted Therapy'
For Bobby Brown, the grief that comes from losing a child never ends.
The rap star, 56, spoke out on a May 19 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show about how he's coping with the deaths of his children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr. years later.
"Lots of prayer, first and foremost, that absolutely took me to the point where I accepted therapy in my life," he told host Jennifer Hudson. "I accepted going to a therapist and really working out all of the issues that I had within me."
Bobby Brown's Family Helps Him Through Grief
The singer-songwriter credited his current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, for helping him get through his worst days.
"Also, just family … being there for me when I was down and when I wasn’t feeling right and when times get hard," he added. "They're still there because it doesn't stop. It's not like it just goes away. It's gonna be with you forever, but it's about dealing with it and really paying attention to yourself. Paying attention to how you're feeling that day and letting somebody know how you're feeling that day. You know, not keeping it inside."
Alicia and Bobby share three kids together: Cassius, 16, Bodhi, 10, and Hendrix, 9.
Bobby's late daughter Bobbi Kristina was welcomed with his ex-wife Whitney Houston, while Bobby Jr. and La'Princia came from his past girlfriend Kim Ward. His oldest child, Landon, was born in 1986 to Melika Williams.
"She taught me a lot, about life and love and about living right … she is definitely loved and missed in my heart," Bobby said of Whitney, who also passed away in 2012.
How Did Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr. Die?
Bobbi Kristina passed away at age 22 in July 2015 due to drug intoxication and drowning in a bathtub. Bobby Jr. suffered a drug overdose five years later, in November 2020.
Bobby previously opened up about how his deceased kids come to him in his dreams.
"I always see them at beaches or in fields," he told an outlet in 2022. "They're running away, but they're laughing. And they're always together. I didn't have many dreams about Bobbi Kris before Bobby Jr. died. But then all of a sudden — floods of dreams."
He disclosed how he was still processing the fact that his daughter and son are gone.
"I've cried, but not how I want to," he said. "I really want to just scream to the top of my lungs and cry, but it's just not there."