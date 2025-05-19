Bobby Brown Says He's Still Coping With the Loss of His Kids Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr.: 'I've Accepted Therapy'

Bobby Brown enlisted professional help to cope with grief after two of his children died.

The rap star, 56, spoke out on a May 19 episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show about how he's coping with the deaths of his children Bobbi Kristina and Bobby Brown Jr. years later.

Bobby Brown goes to a therapist to help him work through his grief.

"Lots of prayer, first and foremost, that absolutely took me to the point where I accepted therapy in my life," he told host Jennifer Hudson . "I accepted going to a therapist and really working out all of the issues that I had within me."

The singer-songwriter credited his current wife, Alicia Etheredge-Brown, for helping him get through his worst days.

"Also, just family … being there for me when I was down and when I wasn’t feeling right and when times get hard," he added. "They're still there because it doesn't stop. It's not like it just goes away. It's gonna be with you forever, but it's about dealing with it and really paying attention to yourself. Paying attention to how you're feeling that day and letting somebody know how you're feeling that day. You know, not keeping it inside."

Alicia and Bobby share three kids together: Cassius, 16, Bodhi, 10, and Hendrix, 9.