Another tragedy for the Brown family. Singer Bobby Brown’s son — whom he shares with Kim Ward — Bobby Brown Jr., was found dead in his Los Angeles home on Wednesday, November 18, authorities confirmed to CNN.

The Los Angeles Police Department responded to a call for a medical emergency on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m., Jeff Lee, a spokesman for the department told the outlet.

Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at his home, and no foul play is suspected, Lee said.

Following Bobby Jr.’s death, his brother, Landon, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his sibling. “I love you forever King,” he captioned a black-and-white photo of Bobby Jr.

Fans and loved ones sent their condolences in the comments section. One person wrote, “Wow! This is so sad. Sorry for the loss of your brother,” while another echoed, “Sorry for your loss. Prayers to you and your family.” A third added, “Such a talented young man.”

The Brown family has been put through the wringer the past several years. First, Bobby Brown’s ex-wife, Whitney Houston, died on February 11, 2012, after she accidentally drowned in a bathtub. The late singer’s autopsy report showed that heart disease and cocaine use were contributing factors to her death.

Three years later, Houston and Brown’s daughter, Bobbi Kristina Brown, was found unconscious in a bathtub at her home in Georgia. As a result, she suffered severe brain damage and spent six months in a coma. She eventually died in 2015 at 22 years old.

Bobbi Kristin’s Brown boyfriend, Nick Gordon, was found liable in a civil case for her death, and in January of this year, he died from a heroin overdose.

Bobby shared a throwback photo of his late daughter on Instagram on the fifth anniversary of her death in July. “There’s no way to explain how I feel. I miss you so much little girl,” he wrote. “You stay in my heart on my mind every day. Daddy loves you.”

In 2018, Bobby explained how he was coping with losing his little girl. “I go through it every day,” he said. “Just the thought of her and looking at my youngest daughter and my other kids, knowing they’ll never get to know their oldest sister is a struggle. It gets rough sometimes. Of course, I have to go through it because I can’t change it.”