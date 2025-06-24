BREAKING NEWS Bobby Sherman Dead at 81: '60s Teen Idol 'Stayed Strong' in His Final Days, Says Wife Brigitte Source: MEGA Bobby Sherman was best known for his hit songs 'Little Woman' and 'Julie, Do Ya Love Me.'

Bobby Sherman has died at age 81. The "Little Woman" singer's wife, Brigitte, confirmed his heartbreaking passing on Tuesday, June 24, in a message shared via Instagram by fellow "teen idol" John Stamos. "From one ex teen idol, to another — rest in peace Bobby Sherman. This is from his wife, my friend, Brigitte: 'It is with the heaviest heart that I share the passing of my beloved husband, Bobby Sherman,'" the caption began alongside a photo of the "Julie, Do Ya Love Me" hitmaker and his spouse, as well as a picture of him and the Full House actor.

Source: MEGA

"Bobby left this world holding my hand — just as he held up our life with love, courage, and unwavering grace through all 29 beautiful years of marriage," Brigitte's message continued. "I was his Cinderella, and he was my prince charming. Even in his final days, he stayed strong for me." She further expressed: "That’s who Bobby was — brave, gentle, and full of light. As he rested, I read him fan letters from all over the world —words of love and gratitude that lifted his spirits and reminded him of how deeply he was cherished. He soaked up every word with that familiar sparkle in his eye. And yes, he still found time to crack well-timed jokes — Bobby had a wonderful, wicked sense of humor. It never left him."

Brigitte, who is a dear friend of the General Hospital actor, explained how Bobby “could light up a room with a look, a quip, or one of his classic, one-liners.” “Known around the world for his music and acting, he brought joy to millions through songs like ‘Julie, Do Ya Love Me,’ ‘Easy Come, Easy Go,’ and ‘Little Woman,’ and through his beloved role in Here Come the Brides,” she mentioned. “But to those who truly knew him, Bobby was something much more. He was a man of service.” Brigitte highlighted Bobby’s work outside of his music career, noting, “he traded sold-out concerts and magazine covers for the back of an ambulance, becoming an EMT and a trainer with the LAPD. He saved lives. He showed us what real heroism looks like — quiet, selfless, and deeply human.”

