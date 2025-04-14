Bobby Sherman Suffers Stage 4 Kidney Cancer, Wife Says His Body Is 'Not Working Anymore'

Bobby Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon opened up about the iconic singer's devastating health decline as he faces stage 4 kidney cancer. In an emotional interview with Fox News Digital, Poublon shared that the 81-year-old star is "terminally ill" and his condition has "spread everywhere."

"He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and … he’s just sleeping more and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everything’s shutting down," Poublon disclosed.

Sherman rose to fame as a teen idol through his role as the charming Jeremy Bolt in the ABC series Here Come the Brides.