Bobby Sherman Suffers Stage 4 Kidney Cancer, Wife Says His Body Is 'Not Working Anymore'
Bobby Sherman’s wife, Brigitte Poublon opened up about the iconic singer's devastating health decline as he faces stage 4 kidney cancer. In an emotional interview with Fox News Digital, Poublon shared that the 81-year-old star is "terminally ill" and his condition has "spread everywhere."
"He was doing crossword puzzles with me in the last few days. And then all of a sudden Saturday, he turned around and … he’s just sleeping more and his body’s not working anymore. It’s not. Everything’s shutting down," Poublon disclosed.
Sherman rose to fame as a teen idol through his role as the charming Jeremy Bolt in the ABC series Here Come the Brides.
The beloved "Little Woman" singer, known for his joyful spirit, now seeks solace in the company of loved ones during this difficult time. "He would like to be left in peace," Poublon noted.
Poublon also revealed that his last words from the hospital was: "Brig, I just want to go home."
On March 25, Poublon took to Facebook to break the news of Sherman’s challenging diagnosis, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support from fans.
"To all of Bobby Sherman’s cherished fans," she penned. "As many of you know, Bobby has been retired for some time and is no longer able to participate in cameos, sign autographs, or make appearances."
"It is with a heavy heart that we share Bobby has recently been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer," the post continued, urging fans to respect their privacy during this trying time. "Thank you so much for still remembering him. We really appreciate it."
Fans, known for their loyalty and affection towards the teen idol, flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages of support. "My heart breaks for Bobby and his family. He has been such a positive influence on my life… Praying for you," one devoted admirer shared, reflecting the profound impact Bobby has had on countless lives.
Another supporter echoed the sentiment, stating, "So very sorry to hear this. Will keep him in my prayers. He’s been so gracious to so many over the years."
As Sherman’s health worsens, Poublon spoke about their strong bond, particularly in 10-year marriage and the charity work they’ve done together.
They started the Brigitte and Bobby Sherman Children’s Foundation to bring music and education to kids in Ghana.
Brigitte also highlighted the support they’ve received from celebrity friends, including John Stamos, who lent his voice to their foundation. "John’s been very great about giving support the last few years too," she said.