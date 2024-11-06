What Happens at the Casino Stays at the Casino: Bollywood Stars Share Their Wildest Gaming Stories

Big Wins and A Scandal Everyone Would Rather Forget

Ranbir Kapoor took a break while promoting a film in Macau to play at the local casino tables. Though he started by making small wagers, his friends encouraged him to try his luck. He made a substantial wager, and ended up winning a large sum of money. Though he did not disclose the actual amount that he won, he did share the story of his monumental win among his friends.

Aksay Kumar is worth over 240 million dollars. He enjoys playing classic casino games to relax. His friends say he is a magician when it comes to gambling, he is reported to have said that he has “the luck of the devil” when it comes to winning card games. He won big when filming in South Africa and says that his success was down to patience, strategy, and knowing when to take calculated risks.

Ranveer Singh took a holiday in Monaco and was seduced by the glamour and thrill of playing high stake games. He did not end up winning the jackpot but enjoyed the thrill of the game and was lucky enough to break even while enjoying the ambiance of one of the world’s most glamorous casinos.

Unfortunately, casino games are not always associated with glamour and fame. Several Bollywood stars found themselves entangled in the Mahadev Betting Scam of 2023.. At least thirty-four Bollywood actors and actresses were summoned for questioning by the anti-money laundering agency after they attended the lavish wedding of the co-founder of the app Saurabh Chandrakar. Fourteen individuals were formally charged for their involvement in the scheme including the co-founders Ravi Uppal and Saurabh Chandrakar along with actor Ranbir Kapoor was paid to promote the app.

The anti-money laundering agencies investigation uncovered around $49,581,466.80 worth of jewellery, cash, and gold bars from 39 different locations that were all part of the Mahadev Online book betting application which served as the umbrella to a betting ring that allowed the creation of illegal betting platforms.