Bonnie Blue Speaks Out After Viral Nightclub Brawl Over 'Fat F------' Remark

Photo of Bonnie Blue
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue spoke out following a nightclub brawl, where she was attacked following a heated exchange with a guest who claimed she was 'setting feminism' back.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 23 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Bonnie Blue spoke out following a viral wild club brawl, where she was attacked following a heated exchange with a partygoer who claimed the content creator was “setting feminism” back.

"Feminism is about choice. My choices might not be for everyone, but they're mine,” Blue, 26, responded to the backlash in an interview with a news outlet published on Tuesday, September 23.

Bonnie Blue Responded to Feminism Claims

Photo of Bonnie Blue was punched in the face during her Barely Legal tour.
Source: MEGA

Bonnie Blue was punched in the face during her Barely Legal tour.

Blue (real name: Tia Billinger) was criticized by club patrons during a meet-and-greet during her Barely Legal tour on September 18. Viral video footage captured a tense exchange between the adult film star and a partygoer who confronted her about her controversial tour, where she attempted to sleep with teens at Freshers events for adult content.

"Men get praised for what women get shamed for — I'm just refusing to play by that double standard,” she told the outlet. “Someone feeling uncomfortable about their interpretation of feminism not aligning with mine isn’t the same as me doing harm."

Bonnie Blue Was Allegedly 'Punched' in the Jaw

Photo of Bonnie Blue was allegedly “punched square in the jaw” 40 minutes into her club appearance.
Source: @yorkshirelive/TikTok

Bonnie Blue was allegedly “punched square in the jaw” 40 minutes into her club appearance.

Blue was allegedly “punched square in the jaw” minutes after the argument by another attendee, who waited in line to meet the content creator. The incident occurred roughly 40 minutes after Blue arrived at Sheffield's Onyx nightclub at around 1 a.m.

"I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue,” an eyewitness shared their experience in a social media video. “They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw."

Bonnie Blue Previously Got into a Verbal Altercation

Photo of Bonnie Blue was slammed for 'setting feminism' back.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue was slammed for 'setting feminism' back.

After the interaction, the woman, who got into a verbal argument with Blue earlier in the evening, recounted her experience with the adult film star in a social media video. In the video, the woman explained that Blue complimented her pink hair color.

Blue Bonnie Was Slammed for 'Fat' Slur

Photo of Bonnie Blue clapped back at claims she was setting back feminism after getting punched in the face at a night club appearance.
Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram

Bonnie Blue clapped back at claims she was setting back feminism after getting punched in the face at a night club appearance.

"Thank you, but do you know how many years you've set back feminism?” she responded. Blue immediately denied that she set back feminism, and the clip ended with her saying "Get these fat f------s out."

"I obviously confronted her and posted a video about it. It wasn't me who punched her. I don't agree with what she's doing, I can happily say that I said nothing wrong,” the social media user recounted. “I said what I wanted to say and then she obviously chose to call me fat and my friend, which I think just says it all really."

