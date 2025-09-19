Bonnie Blue 'Punched Square in the Jaw' as Attacker Declares She's 'Setting Feminism Back' During Adult Film Star's Barely Legal Tour
Sept. 19 2025, Published 9:49 a.m. ET
A fan's fist met Bonnie Blue's face during the adult film star's Barely Legal tour stop in England on Thursday night, September 18, according to reports.
Blue was allegedly "punched square in the jaw" during a meet-and-greet event at Sheffield's Onyx nightclub, causing police to be called and a chaotic scene to erupt as the evening turned into the early hours of the morning on Friday, September 19.
A woman reportedly waited in line like other fans eager to introduce themselves to Blue — who arrived at the venue on her viral Bang Bus — when she opted to assault the controversial content creator instead.
Bonnie Blue Allegedly Assaulted at England Nightclub
The incident occurred roughly 40 minutes after Blue arrived at the nightclub at around 1 a.m. Friday. Her Bang Bus was parked a bit further Fitzwilliam Street, per a news outlet.
An eyewitness at the scene saw the encounter unfold, revealing in a social media video: "I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw."
The clip shows someone being escorted away from the meet-and-greet area by security and additionally displayed police outside of the nightclub investigating the situation.
Another eyewitness claimed the girl who allegedly punched Blue "said something to [her] about how she was setting feminism back."
"We were behind them in the queue, and we overheard Bonnie telling her security to 'get those fat f---- away from me,'" the individual alleged.
- Chris Brown Arrives to Court in London, Pleads Not Guilty After Being Accused of Attacking Man With a Bottle in 2023: Photos
- LAPD Called To Chris Brown's Los Angeles Home After He Allegedly Hit A Woman During An Altercation: Reports
- Bonnie Blue Wants to 'Marry' President Donald Trump: 'I Would Be Good at Running America'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Police Called to Scene at Bonnie Blue Event
South Yorkshire Police released a statement after the altercation occurred, revealing: "At 1.22am today (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub in Portobello Street, Sheffield."
"It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries. A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light," the message continued.
Planners of Blue's event attempted to make the night drama-free, as the nightclub issued a "no s--" warning and encouraged fans to act in an appropriate manner while enjoying "interactive mini-games" and "high-energy DJ sets."
"This is a night built for making new friends, laughing until your cheeks hurt, and throwing yourself into the wildest Freshers experience in Sheffield," the website Skittle — where fans could purchase tickets for the event — wrote.
"Important Notice: This event is a safe space for all. No sexual behavior is permitted inside the venue — respect others and enjoy the party the right way," a disclaimer read.