Bonnie Blue 'Punched Square in the Jaw' as Attacker Declares She's 'Setting Feminism Back' During Adult Film Star's Barely Legal Tour

A fan's fist met Bonnie Blue's face during the adult film star's Barely Legal tour stop in England on Thursday night, September 18, according to reports. Blue was allegedly "punched square in the jaw" during a meet-and-greet event at Sheffield's Onyx nightclub, causing police to be called and a chaotic scene to erupt as the evening turned into the early hours of the morning on Friday, September 19. A woman reportedly waited in line like other fans eager to introduce themselves to Blue — who arrived at the venue on her viral Bang Bus — when she opted to assault the controversial content creator instead.

Bonnie Blue Allegedly Assaulted at England Nightclub

Source: @yorkshirelive/TikTok Police arrived at the scene after receiving a call about a 'disturbance' at Onyx nightclub.

The incident occurred roughly 40 minutes after Blue arrived at the nightclub at around 1 a.m. Friday. Her Bang Bus was parked a bit further Fitzwilliam Street, per a news outlet. An eyewitness at the scene saw the encounter unfold, revealing in a social media video: "I saw a woman talking to their friend while standing next to Bonnie Blue. They turned to Bonnie, turned back to their friend, and then punched Bonnie square in the jaw." The clip shows someone being escorted away from the meet-and-greet area by security and additionally displayed police outside of the nightclub investigating the situation.

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue is currently on her Barely Legal tour.

Another eyewitness claimed the girl who allegedly punched Blue "said something to [her] about how she was setting feminism back." "We were behind them in the queue, and we overheard Bonnie telling her security to 'get those fat f---- away from me,'" the individual alleged.

Police Called to Scene at Bonnie Blue Event

Source: MEGA Bonnie Blue went viral for sleeping with 1,057 men in 12 hours.

South Yorkshire Police released a statement after the altercation occurred, revealing: "At 1.22am today (Friday 19 September), we were called to reports of a disturbance at Onyx nightclub in Portobello Street, Sheffield." "It is reported that a woman was assaulted at the nightclub, suffering no injuries. A woman was detained at the scene and later released. The incident has been filed pending further information coming to light," the message continued.

Source: @bonnieblue/Instagram Bonnie Blue receives criticism for her disturbing sexual stunts.