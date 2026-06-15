Bonnie Tyler, 75, 'Remains Seriously Ill' as She Wakes Up From Coma in ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest

Bonnie Tyler suffered a heart attack in Portugal and remains in the ICU.

Bonnie Tyler is fighting for her health after going into cardiac arrest in Portugal.

The famed British singer has woken up from a medically induced coma after suffering a heart attack, however, her battle is far from over.

"Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill," a representative for the 75-year-old revealed to a news outlet, confirming Tyler is in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Faro, South Portugal.