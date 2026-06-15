Bonnie Tyler, 75, 'Remains Seriously Ill' as She Wakes Up From Coma in ICU After Suffering Cardiac Arrest
June 15 2026, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Bonnie Tyler is fighting for her health after going into cardiac arrest in Portugal.
The famed British singer has woken up from a medically induced coma after suffering a heart attack, however, her battle is far from over.
"Bonnie is no longer in a coma, but remains seriously ill," a representative for the 75-year-old revealed to a news outlet, confirming Tyler is in an intensive care unit (ICU) in Faro, South Portugal.
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While she remains in serious condition, Tyler is expected to make a full recovery.
More to come...