Boston Woman Orders a 20-ounce Blue-Rare Ribeye for $38 at Texas Roadhouse. Then She Cuts Into It and Says, 'The Smell of That…'

A Boston woman shared her review about the Blue-Rare ribeye she ordered from Texas Roadhouse.

This latest discussion about the steakhouse chain in the U.S., which is known for its hand-cut steaks and custom cooking options, was shared by TikToker @themoniqueelyousfi .

A Boston woman couldn't keep quiet about the Blue-Rare ribeye she ordered from Texas Roadhouse.

TikToker Monique Elyousfi couldn't keep quiet about the Blue-Rare ribeye she ordered from Texas Roadhouse.

Since the restaurant serves the steak based on the customer's preferences, whether they prefer it well done or much rarer, Monique Elyousfi ordered a Blue Rare 20-ounce ribeye after spotting it in the restaurant’s display.

She said in the clip, “This thing was $38. Okay, we’re gonna see if the grill master got it to a blue rare, which is what I ordered.”

Cutting into it, she said, “Moment of truth.”

The steak showed a dark pink color instead of blue.

Looking at the center, she asked, “What do we think? Is it blue rare or is it just medium rare?”