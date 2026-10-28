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Boston Woman Orders a 20-ounce Blue-Rare Ribeye for $38 at Texas Roadhouse. Then She Cuts Into It and Says, 'The Smell of That…'

Photo of Monique Elyousfi
Source: @THEMONIQUEELYOUSFI/TIKTOK

A Boston woman shared her review about the Blue-Rare ribeye she ordered from Texas Roadhouse.

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Oct. 28 2026, Published 5:34 a.m. ET

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A Boston woman couldn't keep quiet about the Blue-Rare ribeye she ordered from Texas Roadhouse.

This latest discussion about the steakhouse chain in the U.S., which is known for its hand-cut steaks and custom cooking options, was shared by TikToker @themoniqueelyousfi.

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Texas Roadhouse's Latest Steak Review

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Image of tikToker Monique Elyousfi couldn't keep quiet about the Blue-Rare ribeye she ordered from Texas Roadhouse.
Source: @THEMONIQUEELYOUSFI/TIKTOK

TikToker Monique Elyousfi couldn't keep quiet about the Blue-Rare ribeye she ordered from Texas Roadhouse.

Since the restaurant serves the steak based on the customer's preferences, whether they prefer it well done or much rarer, Monique Elyousfi ordered a Blue Rare 20-ounce ribeye after spotting it in the restaurant’s display.

She said in the clip, “This thing was $38. Okay, we’re gonna see if the grill master got it to a blue rare, which is what I ordered.”

Cutting into it, she said, “Moment of truth.”

The steak showed a dark pink color instead of blue.

Looking at the center, she asked, “What do we think? Is it blue rare or is it just medium rare?”

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The TikToker Loved The Steak

Image of Monique Elyousfi ordered a Blue Rare 20-ounce ribeye after spotting it in the restaurant’s display.
Source: @THEMONIQUEELYOUSFI/TIKTOK

Monique Elyousfi ordered a Blue Rare 20-ounce ribeye after spotting it in the restaurant’s display.

Elyousfi then reached her own conclusion, telling viewers, “There you have it. It’s supposed to be blue, but it’s still gonna be really raw in the middle. I would say this is actually perfectly blue.”

She proceeded to sprinkle some sea salt over the steak before taking a bite.

Praising the cut, the TikToker said, “Oh, my gosh, the smell of that, like, sear of the char from the grill.”

Then finally, she delivered her verdict.

Elyousfi said: “Oh, my gosh, that grilled flavor. You guys, look at this bite. That is the most perfect blue rare steak I think I have ever had.”

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What Is Blue Rare Steak?

Image of Monique Elyousfi loved the Blue-rare steak, which is typically cooked with a heavily seared exterior, while keeping the centre only lightly warmed.
Source: @THEMONIQUEELYOUSFI/TIKTOK

Monique Elyousfi loved the Blue-rare steak, which is typically cooked with a heavily seared exterior, while keeping the centre only lightly warmed.

Blue-rare steak is typically cooked with a heavily seared exterior, while keeping the centre only lightly warmed.

It differs from a standard rare steak because the interior spends even less time over the heat.

Surprisingly, this rare review for Texas Roadhouse was a positive one, as many examples of the food at this steakhouse chain have received scathing criticism from customers.

Like that one customer who ordered filet mignon at the restaurant but was repeatedly served sirloin instead.

Netizens Debated The Review In The Comments

Image of Monique Elyousfi's review called for a heated debate in the TikTok post's comment section.
Source: @THEMONIQUEELYOUSFI/TIKTOK

Monique Elyousfi's review called for a heated debate in the TikTok post's comment section.

Regardless, this review called for a heated debate in the TikTok post's comment section.

Some viewers joked that the steak looked closer to a living animal than a finished meal, with one writing, “I believe a decent vet could save it.”

Others questioned whether the steak had been cooked enough at all.

“I think it’s raw and you’re at risk,” one person wrote, while another added, “it’s disgusting rare.”

Some others reacted with, “Looks raw! Yuck!” “I think it’s cold,” and “Yea it’s mooing still,” while one person argued, “Its rare… but not ‘blue rare.’”

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