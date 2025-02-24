'Boy Meets World' Feud: Maitland Ward Accuses Costar Danielle Fishel of Being 'Disingenuous' and Jealous in Tense Podcast Argument
Things got heated on the Sunday, February 23, episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast, which is hosted by Boy Meets World costars Danielle Fishel (who played Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews).
On the latest installment, they brought on costar Maitland Ward (Rachel McGuire) to chat, and about an hour into the interview, Fishel asked the adult film star point blank, "Do you hate us?"
"No, I do not hate you. I think that you hate me, because you wouldn’t speak to me on Girl Meets World, and that was hurtful," Ward replied, referencing the time she visited the set of the Disney Channel spinoff show.
Ward, 48, felt Fishel, 43, was "disingenuous" to her, spilling, "You had an attitude about it. There was some beef between us, and I didn’t get it. I didn’t know if you thought I was trying to steal attention ... I was genuinely confused why we wouldn’t be good."
Fishel admitted she had a "difficult" time filming Girl Meets World — which aired from 2014 to 2017 — and her feelings had nothing to do with Ward specifically.
"It was a rather tumultuous place," the mom-of-two confessed. "I felt very ostracized. I felt very criticized. I felt a lot of different things being on that set. I am sorry that you thought I had something personally against you."
Countered Ward, "You didn’t like the fact that I was getting a lot of attention at that time and going off in my own space and taking away that attention."
Fishel brought up how whenever she speaks to paparazzi about Boy Meets World, she "drags our names through the mud."
Ward responded by saying she thinks the cast members don't like her because she's still friends with costar Ben Savage, 44, who is no longer on speaking terms with Fishel, Strong, 45, or Friedle, 48.
"Let’s be honest about this. You’re trying to go at me now to get the ratings because you know that people will be interested," Ward told the trio. "I just wanted to remember the good times."
Fishel clapped back by noting it was Ward who was all about ratings, as Fishel alleged when they first discussed her coming on the podcast, she accepted and said their episode would "rock the stats."
"Similarly to the way she decided when Girl Meets World and all that stuff was in the press, that that was an opportunity for her to make a name for herself in cosplay play and in role-playing, she felt like this was an opportunity for her to get press by having conflict, which I am just not your girl to do that," Fishel concluded of the argument. "And she thought it was disingenuous for me to reach out to her. I think wanting to do it for stats is disingenuous."