'Boy Meets World' Feud: Maitland Ward Accuses Costar Danielle Fishel of Being 'Disingenuous' and Jealous in Tense Podcast Argument

Things got heated on the Sunday, February 23, episode of the "Pod Meets World" podcast, which is hosted by Boy Meets World costars Danielle Fishel (who played Topanga Lawrence), Rider Strong (Shawn Hunter) and Will Friedle (Eric Matthews).

On the latest installment, they brought on costar Maitland Ward (Rachel McGuire) to chat, and about an hour into the interview, Fishel asked the adult film star point blank, "Do you hate us?"