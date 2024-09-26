Boy Meets World's Maitland Ward Was 'Surprised' Costar Ben Savage Supported Her Adult Film Career Since He's Now in Politics
Though several of Maitland Ward’s Boy Meets World costars have kept their distance from her due to her adult film career, she revealed she still has a “really nice” friendship with lead star Ben Savage.
“Ben was definitely somebody who was supportive,” she told a news outlet of how he’s reacted to her lifestyle.
"I think it was cool,” added the bombshell, 47, who played college student Rachel McGuire in the later seasons of the comedy series. “He’s in politics and he stood by the fact that I’m in p---. Some people shy away from that and feel that sense of taboo. It surprised me.”
Ward noted she “really loved his family” and called his wife, Tessa Angermeier, “lovely."
"I definitely supported his campaign and everything,” she added of Savage running for local office.
The actress recalled goofing off with Savage, 44, on set, explaining they had a sibling-like dynamic.
“He was like a little brother on that show," she spilled. "He thought that I was like this leggy s-- goddess that was out prowling the night and I fed into that, like, ‘Oh, yeah, this is what I did.’ I loved to play around with him but he definitely was a naughty little brother.”
As OK! reported, Ward previously discussed her former colleagues' reactions to her job on an episode of the "Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast.
The star said Trina McGee, best known as Boy Meets World's Angela Moore, "supported" her "in the beginning," while Will Friedle — who played Eric Matthews, her one-time love interest on the comedy — told her "he supports me, but won’t watch anything that I do."
However, no one else reached out to her in recent years.
"I kind of felt like I was just gone from them," Ward said. "Like, 'We don’t want anything to do with you anymore.'"
The actress pointed out she "was the only cast member" not invited to reprise a role in the Disney Channel spinoff, Girl Meets World, which aired from 2014 to 2017.
"I wasn't even doing p--- at that time. I was just doing my cosplay and getting red carpet pictures and doing that," Ward clarified. "So, I think Disney was definitely instrumental in not having me back and I don't think some of the cast wanted me back either."
When it comes to her future career, Ward said she wants to "love and embrace" both acting and the adult film industry.
"Me being bold and free in my sexuality and so out there with it has really given me that power," she previously explained. "When I was like this innocent flower, I was letting everyone else dictate what I should do or what I should be."
