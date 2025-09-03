'RHOBH' Star Bozoma Saint John Engaged to Keely Watson: 'Still in Shock'

Article continues below advertisement

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Bozoma Saint John is engaged to Keely Watson, a media outlet confirmed. “This engagement is my testimony: you can rise from grief, reclaim your joy, and still find a love worthy of your ‘yes,’” Saint John dished in an interview where she officially announced her big news.

Article continues below advertisement

The Proposal Had a Limited Window Due to Bozoma's New Show With Jimmy Fallon

Source: Bravo Bozoma Saint John is going to star with Jimmy Fallon on 'On Brand with Jimmy Fallon.'

“Keely is proof that God’s timing is perfect — and so is His plan,” she continued. “I’m saying yes to life, to love and to the miracle of second chances.” Watson claimed he wanted to ask her for her hand in marriage since the beginning of summer, but he “had a very small window of time” due to Saint John heading to New York to do promo for her new reality competition show On Brand with Jimmy Fallon. He also had to “execute all the details” himself as it was too late for him to hire an event planner.

Article continues below advertisement

The Proposal

Source: @ keelywatson__/Instagram Keely Watson wanted an 'element of surprise' in his proposal to Bozoma Saint John.

"I really wanted that element of surprise and so it was a lot of planning and coordinating on my part with the help of her daughter, Lael, and also her assistant, Nico," Watson shared. With an attempt to “embody beauty,” Watson detailed he “ordered over 14 dozen roses and had a mega bouquet of 100 roses” he gave to her. "I lined the walkway with a red carpet and candles, and I built a canopy draped in red to propose under,” he said. “Around the canopy, there were more roses and candles." While he was understandably “a little anxious,” as he “wanted everything to go perfectly,” everything changed once Saint John walked into the room. "It was kind of like being in a boxing match, once you step into the ring it’s showtime. You have to be ready," Watson revealed.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Bozoma Saint John Was 'Very Surprised' Keely Watson Proposed

Source: Bravo Bozoma Saint John was 'very surprised' Keely Watson proposed.

For her part, Saint John said she was “very surprised” when he proposed. "Even though I knew we wanted to get married, I wasn’t sure where or when Keely would ask,” she added. "I am still in shock and disbelief. I was nervous because I thought about how it would be when he asked and I wanted to be able to be composed through it but that was hard to do because my emotions were at an all-time high." As for the ring, it’s a one-of-a-king piece with a 4.2 carat oval-cut colorless diamond as the center stone. "The ring needed to embody her elegance, her prestige and be a display of my love for her and really highlight how much she means to me," Watson shared.

Will We See the Proposal on 'RHOBH' Season 15?

Source: Bravo Bozoma Saint John is set to return for 'RHOBH' Season 15.