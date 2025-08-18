'RHOBH' Season 15 Spoilers Revealed: Denise Richards' Divorce Storyline 'Set to Be Highlighted Toward the End of the Season'

Article continues below advertisement

Dorit Kemsley's Drama With Bozoma Saint-John and Sutton Stracke

Source: Bravo Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John had issues on this season of 'RHOBH,' according to a new report.

Aside from Richards’ relationship drama, the report claimed besties Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John got into it while taping RHOBH, alleging they “had a rough patch” while filming but are now in a good place. The same cannot be said for Kemsley’s relationship with costar Sutton Stracke, as the report called their relationship “a rollercoaster.” This is not surprising, given last season the two got into a heated argument at a party Kemsley threw at her home in which she made comments about Stracke’s drinking. Stracke stormed out and called Kemsley a “b----.”

Adrienne Maloof Is Back

Source: MEGA Adrienne Maloof is expected to return to 'RHOBH' on Season 15.

While fans know Rachel Zoe is joining the cast, the report claimed RHOBH fans are due for a blast from the past as Adrienne Maloof is apparently returning. The insider said she has “filmed with Boz and the other ladies to ease her back into the spotlight ahead of her and her sons filming Next GEN LA.” Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards are also expected back on the series.

Garcelle Beauvais Leaving 'RHOBH'

Source: MEGA Garcelle Beauvais announced she was leaving 'RHOBH' in March.

One person who will be missing from the group this year is Garcelle Beauvais, who revealed she was departing the show in March. “I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais shared on Instagram at the time. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.” Since Beauvais' boys are going to be entering their last year of high school, she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about. “And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”

Garcelle Beauvais May Have Been Fired

Source: MEGA Garcelle Beauvais may have been fired from 'RHOBH,' a source dished.