'RHOBH' Season 15 Spoilers Revealed: Denise Richards' Divorce Storyline 'Set to Be Highlighted Toward the End of the Season'
Taping for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is underway — and Denise Richards’ ongoing divorce drama will be featured, according to a new report.
Bravo and Cocktails reported Richards has been “filming often” after her divorce from Aaron Phypers was announced. While they claimed she’s not a full-time cast member at this point, she could be "bumped" up.
As OK! reported, Phypers filed for divorce from RIchards on July 7, citing "irreconcilable differences." After the announcement, Richards accused Phypers of abuse, while he claimed she uses drugs.
Dorit Kemsley's Drama With Bozoma Saint-John and Sutton Stracke
Aside from Richards’ relationship drama, the report claimed besties Dorit Kemsley and Bozoma Saint John got into it while taping RHOBH, alleging they “had a rough patch” while filming but are now in a good place. The same cannot be said for Kemsley’s relationship with costar Sutton Stracke, as the report called their relationship “a rollercoaster.”
This is not surprising, given last season the two got into a heated argument at a party Kemsley threw at her home in which she made comments about Stracke’s drinking. Stracke stormed out and called Kemsley a “b----.”
Adrienne Maloof Is Back
While fans know Rachel Zoe is joining the cast, the report claimed RHOBH fans are due for a blast from the past as Adrienne Maloof is apparently returning.
The insider said she has “filmed with Boz and the other ladies to ease her back into the spotlight ahead of her and her sons filming Next GEN LA.”
Erika Jayne and Kyle Richards are also expected back on the series.
Garcelle Beauvais Leaving 'RHOBH'
One person who will be missing from the group this year is Garcelle Beauvais, who revealed she was departing the show in March.
“I’ve decided to leave Beverly Hills,” Beauvais shared on Instagram at the time. It’s been a wild ride. I mean, some amazing things have happened, and some hard things have also happened, but it’s been a ride never the less.”
Since Beauvais' boys are going to be entering their last year of high school, she wants to be involved in their lives. She also noted one of her sons is starting a new career, which she's excited about.
“And, secondly,” she continued, “I have the most exciting projects that I am developing, producing and acting in — and I can’t tell you anything right now, but you’ll know soon.”
Garcelle Beauvais May Have Been Fired
Although she insisted Andy Cohen said she could “come back anytime,” an insider dished to OK! she may have been let go.
“Bravo tells all the women when they’re fired they can tell the press whatever they want and they will back them up,” a source dished. “And the word on the street is Garcelle was definitely fired.”
The insider noted it came down to her not really having "a personal storyline.”
“Bozoma Saint John, the newest Housewife who Garcelle had issues with, does have a storyline,” they shared. “She is possibly going to marry the guy she’s dating and is exploring having a baby with him. She just came off to viewers as way more interesting than Garcelle did.”