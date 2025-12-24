RHOBH's Bozoma Saint John Dishes on Supporting 'Fearless' Dorit Kemsley During Split From PK: She 'Loves With Her Entire Being'

Article continues below advertisement

Bozoma Saint John continues to be a breath of fresh air in the Bravo world. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star burst onto the scene during Season 14 of the reality series. Now, she's cemented her place in the group and isn't holding back about what she thinks. Saint John speaks exclusively with OK! about supporting Dorit Kemsley during the fallout of her marriage to Paul "PK" Kemsley, filming the show's 15th Season, bringing her best energy into every event she hosts or attends, her first holiday season with fiancé, Keely Watson and her partnership with Wayfair.

'Fearless' Dorit Kemsley

Source: Bravo Bozoma Saint John calls Dorit Kemsley 'fearless' during Season 15 of 'RHOBH.'

After forging a strong bond last season, Bozoma saw Dorit embrace her power this year. "Dorit loves with her entire being," the entrepreneur says. "It's so painful to watch her go through this because of how much she loves PK and how much she loves her children," she continues. "I have learned, even though it's difficult to watch her unwind it, that she holds nothing back in her love, which I think is part of the challenge that she has in her friendship with Kyle [Richards]. She has thrown her entire being into it. It is shocking that even though her friendship with Kyle has disintegrated to some degree, and her marriage to PK is disintegrating as we speak, she is still totally fearless."

'RHOBH' Season 15

Source: Bravo Bozoma Saint John says she now has a 'good baseline for all of the women' on 'RHOBH.'

With one season under her belt, Bozoma was at ease this time around. "This season I had a good baseline for all of the women," she says. "Last year, I was trying so hard to understand relationships and the long relationship histories. This year, it was calmer for me. I could dive in even deeper because I already had a good baseline for like, 'Okay, why do these two have such friction?' I already know what's going on. It's been really great this season to be a part of the group and to be along for everybody's journey."

Bringing Her Best Energy

Source: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA Bozoma Saint John throws her 'whole self' into hosting and attending events.

Whether she's attending a fabulous gathering or hosting one, Bozoma knows good energy is key. "I want to always throw my whole self into whatever it is. If it's a theme they've created, I'm all in because I know what it takes to do it," she says. "Even with Kyle's summer solstice party [during episode 1 of Season 15], I came dressed. I was ready for it. I appreciate the thought and the intention," the businesswoman continues. "I know what's going to be entertaining for everybody and what they will want to do. I want them to have a good time. So, really try to throw my whole self into whatever party or dinner or event that the person is throwing."

Why Keely Watson Is the One

Source: Bravo Bozoma Saint John and Keely Watson got engaged in September.

In the meantime, the reality starlet, who is recently engaged, will celebrate her first holiday season with the business development entrepreneur. "It is such a gift to have Keely and for him to be who he is," she says. "We are blending our families. Obviously, he doesn't have kids, but I have to get to know his mom. I have to know his sisters, friends and cousins. Everyone!" the star says. "We just came back from his 50th birthday trip. I was impressed that the man managed to get 30 people for 10 days. My friends are so ridiculous. They'd be like, 'Girl, I think I could make the second to the third.' You know? But it was fabulous. It was great to spend that much time with his friends and family and really get to know them."

Partnership With Wayfair

Source: Bravo Bozoma Saint John partnered with Wayfair for all of her decorating needs.